Horses for Courses: Back proven ball-strikers at Travelers Championship

Even the most heavily favored players are not guaranteed to shine this week. A shootout on one of the shortest tracks brings the entire field into play. The two par-5 holes rarely settle matters at TPC River Highlands. Only two recent winners in the last 10 have ranked in the top 10 in Par-5 Scoring. The four winners since 2021 ranked inside the top 10 in Par-4 Scoring, breaking a streak of seven consecutive years from 2014-2020. Birdies are available around every corner. With the winning score averaging 21-under over the last three editions, four rounds of 65 will not get the job done! Go low and then go lower!