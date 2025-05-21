Key stats, picks and predictions for the Charles Schwab Challenge

The No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking, Scottie Scheffler (+250), calls Dallas home and starts across town in Fort Worth for the sixth time. Hitting the podium in his last three visits, the newly crowned PGA Championship winner is 25 under across that stretch. Eight of his last 12 loops are in the 60s, including seven at 67 or better, but the other four rounds were above par. Recently a winner at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, he owns a match play victory in Austin, and has finished T2 three times in the last four seasons in Houston.