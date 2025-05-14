Horses for Courses: Rory McIlroy primed for more major, Quail Hollow success at PGA Championship

While Quail Hollow is one of the longest, most demanding tracks tee-to-green used on TOUR and in major championships, including the “Green Mile” finishing holes, do not forget the overseeded Poa trivialis greens require mastery. The putting surfaces, 6,500 square feet on average, will be found from the fairway and the rough, but the proximity numbers suggest that getting it close is not easy. The SubAir System humming below the surface will keep moisture out of the greens, causing balls to bound and bounce on approach. Without the ability to spin balls from rough, the trajectory will be to safety, not the flag. Approach putts from 40-plus feet are subjected to championship speeds on the Stimpmeter and require proper weight and line. Remember, major championship golf tests every club in the bag, not only the big stick and long irons. There will be more bogeys than birdies this week! Saving shots on the greens is paramount.