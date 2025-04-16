DFS Dish: Are Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler worth the price for DFS lineups at RBC Heritage?
Key stats and predictions for the RBC Heritage
Written by Will Gray
The page turns quickly on the PGA TOUR, with many players making the short commute from Augusta to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, for the RBC Heritage. A field of 72 players will take on the claustrophobic Harbour Town Golf Links, one of the tightest tracks on TOUR, with each player guaranteed to play four rounds.
Just as defending champ Scottie Scheffler sits atop the odds board in South Carolina, he’s also the highest-salaried player for DraftKings DFS contests this week. At $13,100, he’s more than $2,000 more expensive than the closest competition (Ludvig Åberg) and sitting atop a group of six stars priced at $10,000 or above.
So knowing that there’s no cut this week, where should you look for leverage opportunities or windows to differentiate your DFS lineups? Let’s take a look below:
Stars
Scottie Scheffler ($13,100): Last year Scheffler joined Bernhard Langer as the only other player to go from a green jacket in Augusta to a tartan jacket on Hilton Head in consecutive weeks. He finished a respectable fourth last week in his Masters title defense, but he’s not yet clicking quite like he was a year ago – as evidenced by some late-night range sessions last week in Georgia. Scheffler has all the shots to stand atop this field, but you’re paying a premium for the name recognition – even in DFS.
Collin Morikawa ($10,900): A ball-striking contest should be right up Morikawa’s alley. The leader on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Approach and second in SG: Total, he heads to Harbour Town off a T14 finish at the Masters, where he lurked on the fringe of contention for most of the week. He hasn’t won in 18 months but has finished T17 or better in all six TOUR starts this year, meaning he could offer some stability as an anchor for lineups.
Patrick Cantlay ($10,000): The course horse at Harbour Town, Cantlay has done everything but win this event while finishing T3 or better five times since 2017. Cantlay’s (relative) struggles this year have been with driver and putter, but his iron play remains crisp, which is a big contributing factor to success at Harbour Town.
Mid-tier
Jordan Spieth ($9,200): A winner here three years ago, Spieth nearly went back-to-back before losing in a playoff to Matt Fitzpatrick. He was middle of the pack last year, but this is a place where he can shine when the game is firing on all cylinders. His biggest question will be his iron play, but he’s been making strides in that department over the last year and comes in off back-to-back top-15 finishes.
Jordan Spieth’s up-and-down par from the bunker earns win at RBC Heritage
Sepp Straka ($8,800): Straka was a disappointment at the Masters, missing the cut after rounds of 78-71, but he should right the ship this week on a course that plays to his strengths. The Austrian has top-five finishes here in two of the last three years and ranks fifth on TOUR in SG: Approach this season. This might be a “buy low” opportunity for one of the best players on TOUR through the first three months.
Daniel Berger ($8,300): A winner previously at both Pebble Beach and Colonial, he knows his way around some of the tighter venues on TOUR. Berger has been on a bit of a heater since his runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open, finishing T30 or better in every start since, and his RBC Heritage form includes a T3 finish in 2020.
Value
Max Greyserman ($6,500): Greyserman strung together three straight top-25s before a pair of missed cuts last month, but he got back on the right side of things with a T32 finish in his Masters debut. After playing in Puntacana this time last year, he’s gotten a deserved promotion to this week’s no-cut field and has six top-10 finishes in that stretch.
Sami Valimaki ($6,200): Valimaki has quietly become one of the best iron players on TOUR this season, ranking 14th in SG: Approach while finishing fourth and T12 in his two most recent starts. Valimaki’s Strokes Gained graph points directly toward his approach play, so this should be a venue where he potentially outperforms his salary as he makes his Harbour Town debut.
Matt Kuchar ($6,000): Kuchar shines brightly in the Lowcountry, with a 2014 win among seven top-10 finishes at Harbour Town. He finished T19 here just two years ago and enters off a solid T12 showing in San Antonio two weeks ago. At age 48, Kuchar doesn’t have the firepower for every venue on TOUR, but this is one where his ball-striking can become a big asset and his course familiarity goes a long way.
Here’s how I would look to build my six-player lineup for DraftKings contests this week, staying below the $50,000 salary cap:
- Collin Morikawa ($10,900)
- Corey Conners ($9,800)
- Sepp Straka ($8,800)
- Daniel Berger ($8,300)
- Sami Valimaki ($6,200)
- Matt Kuchar ($6,000)
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.