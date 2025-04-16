DFS Dish: Are Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler worth the price for DFS lineups at RBC Heritage?

Sepp Straka ($8,800): Straka was a disappointment at the Masters, missing the cut after rounds of 78-71, but he should right the ship this week on a course that plays to his strengths. The Austrian has top-five finishes here in two of the last three years and ranks fifth on TOUR in SG: Approach this season. This might be a “buy low” opportunity for one of the best players on TOUR through the first three months.