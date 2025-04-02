Horses for Courses: Jordan Spieth looking for more birdies at TPC San Antonio

Corey Conners (+1600) is second on the all-time money list and the second choice on the betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook. He is the only player fitted for two pairs of cowboy boots, the annual tradition for the winner at TPC San Antonio. The Presidents Cup star personifies the ball-striking qualities needed to be successful at the Valero Texas Open. Playing as a Monday qualifier in 2019, he set the tournament scoring record on 20-under 268 on only his second visit. Never missing the cut or finishing worse than T34, the Canadian added his second title in 2023, opening with 64 and becoming the first player to lead after 18 holes to win the event at TPC San Antonio. In 24 career rounds, he has posted 20 at 72 or better and owns a scoring average of 69.75.