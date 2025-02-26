Horses for Courses: Tee-to-Green maestros set to shine at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Comfortable in any breeze on any continent, the ball-strikingof Shane Lowry (+2000) translated to the Champion Course and pushed him to the top of the board at the FanDuel Sportsbook. The runner-up in a rainstorm late on Sunday in the 2022 edition, the Irishman returned and cashed a check for T5 in 2023 and T4 last year. Making his eighth start, he has played every weekend he’s entered and has recently produced 17 of 20 rounds at par or better. The ultimate space to fill on the bingo card is lifting the trophy just down the road from his U.S. home base in Jupiter.