Horses for Courses: Hideki Matsuyama seeks more success at The Genesis Invitational at new venue

Appearing at Torrey Pines for the first event since cashing T7 in the 2021 U.S. Open, Rory McIlroy (+650) is the second choice at the top of the FanDuel Sportsbook this week. The winner at Pebble Beach two weeks ago took last week off and should have had plenty of time to reunite with the big ballpark resting on top of the bluffs of La Jolla overlooking the Pacific Ocean. In three starts at the Farmers Insurance Open, the world No. 3 cashed T5 on debut in 2019, followed by T3 in 2020, and T16 in the winter of 2021 before the major that summer. Not including the U.S. Open, he owns an aggregate of 18-under on the South Course, thanks to his proficiency with the driver. The tight, demanding examinations from the tee boxes translate into the strength of one of the best drivers of the golf ball on TOUR.