Horses for Courses: Le Golf National calls for unique skillset

Qualifying for his second Olympic Games, Alex Noren (+3300) will look to improve on his T16 result from Tokyo. The choice of Paris as host and Le Golf National as the featured course has the full attention of the Swedish PGA TOUR pro. The 2018 winner of the Open de France has cashed T18 or better in five of eight career visits and includes three top-10 paydays. Representing Sweden in his first Ryder Cup later in 2018, he won two of his three matches.