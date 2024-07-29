Odds Outlook: Scottie Scheffler leads gold medalist Xander Schauffele atop Olympic odds board

Men's golf will featured at the Olympic Games for the third consecutive Summer Olympics. Highlighted by the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Rankings, Scottie Scheffler (+400), Le Golf National outside of Paris will host a field of 60 players. As has been the case for most of 2024, every time the Texan enters an event, he resides in the penthouse at the top of the BetMGM Sportsbook odds board. Winning the Travelers Championship kicked off summer proper after a disappointing T41 at the U.S. Open. Returning two weeks at Royal Troon Golf Club, he added another top-10 finish (T7), his 14th in 16 events this season. With Mom and baby Bennett in tow, balancing his golf and life won't be as challenging. The demanding tee-to-green nature of the Albatros course should accentuate what Scheffler does best.