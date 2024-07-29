DFS Dish: Look for some Italian value in France

Scottie Scheffler ($12,500): Copy and paste! Nobody scores more points in this format than the world No. 1, so it is time to put your Euros on the table. The only knock on the Texan is his results have wavered on unfamiliar tracks. All six wins came on courses where he had previously played and or won. The three rotating majors (T8, T41, T7) provided his “worst” recent results.