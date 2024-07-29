Nine things to know: Olympic golf at Le Golf National

Le Golf National’s finishing hole will play as a 471-yard par 4 for the men’s competition and 447-yard par 5 for the women’s competition. A very precision-oriented finishing hole, perennially one of the toughest in relation to par at the Open de France. Water lines the entire left side, and a minefield of pot bunkers intrudes down the right side, so there’s no choice left but to hit the fairway. The prevailing wind, from left center, provides a bit of cushion against the ball as it heads towards the water. The green effectively forms an island (sharing a bit of land with the 15th green) and presents water across the front of the entrance as well as entirely behind, so distance judgment is crucial. It helps that this is the second largest green on the course. Still, trying to hold it from out of the rough or any of the seven pot bunkers on the tee shot is a delicate matter. The setting here heightens the drama – the ultimate in theatrical, stadium golf spectating.