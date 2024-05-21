Horses for Courses: Colonial pedigree puts spotlight on Jordan Spieth in Texas

TifTuf Bermudagrass sod was laid from tee to the approaches of the 007XL Bentgrass greens and all points in between. Colonial requires moving the golf ball both ways off the tee. Ben Hogan’s famous quote reminds us that a straight ball brings nothing but trouble on this layout. The famous breezes that always blow in this part of the world will push poorly-struck tee balls and irons into the rough and tree lines. Controlling the golf ball from less-than-ideal lies to find greens only 5,000 square feet on average will help keep the momentum going. Don’t forget there are four difficult par-3 holes, all ranging 194 yards or longer on the scorecard. Eight of the last 10 winners have ranked in the top 10 gaining shots tee to green. Former champions Grillo (20th) and Chris Kirk (30th; 2015) relied on red-hot putters instead.