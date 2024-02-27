Horses for Courses: Bulldogs can handle The Bear Trap

Highlighting both great putters and great ball strikers, the list above is interesting. Obviously, there is more than one way to keep the squares off the card. Bogeys will be squared this week. Minimizing the trips to the drop zones and not three-putting the TifEagle greens running at 12 feet on the Stimpmeter is required. Taking the proper lines off the tee and into the greens is necessary, especially with water on 15 of the 18 holes. Birdies are hard to find, and hopefully, the new par 5 will help, but PGA National has ranked in the bottom 15 of courses on Birdie Average over the last six years. Grinding out pars this week and the next three weeks during the Florida Swing will be required to contend.