DFS Preview: 'Dawgs' will bark at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
5 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The PGA TOUR opens a four-week run in the Sunshine State at PGA National with the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
It’s a new sponsor at a classic tournament as Jack Nicklaus’ Champion Course hosts for the 18th consecutive season. Expanded to 7,147 yards, the course has moved from a par 70 to a par 71 with the 10th hole moving from a 500-yard par 4 to a 530-yard par 5.
The course is most known for a difficult, three-hole stretch of holes known as “The Bear Trap” from the 15th to the 17th. The final hole is no picnic either.
Defending champion Chris Kirk defeated Eric Cole in a playoff last season after both set the tournament scoring record. The field of 144 includes both.
The top 65 players and ties will play the final two rounds after the 36-hole cut.
On the line this week is a purse of $9 million, with the winner receiving $1.62 million plus 500 FedExCup points.
DraftKings – Top of the board
Rory McIlroy ($12,200): History tells us all streaks and trends eventually end. With the first eight winners of 2024 occupying an underdog role, I’m having a hard time swallowing this price point. Despite living in the area, the Jupiter resident has not played this event since T59 in 2018. The two visits prior, he missed the cut both times. He is more than capable of winning any event, any week and under any conditions, but I’ll let you have him this week.
Russell Henley ($10,200): Saving $2k for a Bermuda birdie ball-striker fits easily for me. Cashing a top-five result (T4) at The Sony Open in Hawaii on Bermuda in January, another event he’s raked in the cash in his career, the Georgia native should continue his excellent recent form on The Champion course. Making his 10th visit, the 2014 winner hit the podium in his last visit in 2021 and was T8 the season prior.
Over (or under) valued
Sepp Straka ($8,600): The 2022 champ, like Henley, played his college golf at the University of Georgia, just like three of the last five winners. Making a lineup of former UGA players is not the worst advice passed along this week. Finishing in the top 10 at both the PGA Championship and The Open Championship last year, it’s obvious he handles difficult courses well. Cashing T5 in defense last year, it’s obvious he enjoys The Champion course as well.
Stephan Jaeger ($8,800): After tying for third last week, his second podium finish in three events I’m hopping on board. Brave, right? As well as he’s been hitting it, I will not be left behind this week. In the form of his life, he’s also cashed in his last three here, including T14, best of the lot, last year.
Shane Lowry ($9,300): Never missing in six tries, the Irishman lost in a playoff to Straka two years ago and ran T5 last year. Lightly raced last fall and this winter, it is the perfect time to end his hibernation from the top 10. The locals should be excited to contend again this year.
Byeong Hun An ($9,500): Flying along, the Orlando resident has cashed in 11 straight on TOUR. Running T4 on the big Bermuda greens of Kapalua, the Korean couldn’t knock out Grayson Murray in a playoff on the Bermuda of Waialae for his first career win. Finishing T2 at the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield on Bermuda makes it three top-five paydays in his last four on the surface.
Sungjae Im ($9,700): The intersection of course history and recent form can provide an angle to identify guys ready to break out or carry on. What is the opposite of that? After opening T5 at The Sentry, the youngest winner at 21 in 2020, has not found any joy inside the top 20. After cashing T8 in defense, he has produced one round from his last six at PGA National in the 60s, missing the cut in 2022 and taking home T42 money last year.
Tom Kim ($10,100): The budding Korean star will look to join Rory Sabbatini (2011) as the only player to win on debut. Navigating water on 15 holes plus the coastal breezes should provide a stern test. PGA National doesn’t give up many birdies annually. I’m going to ride a veteran presence around this number.
Makers or breakers
Keith Mitchell ($9,000): The Georgia star picked up his first win on TOUR in the 2019 edition. Starting to go through the gears, he enters the week off T17 in Scottsdale and T19 in Mexico.
Tom Hoge ($7,900): The red-hot North Dakotan is off to a flying start in 2024. Cashing in his first six events, including a pair in the top 10, it’s now time to tame the Bermuda. Missing the cut in his last four visits to the Palm Beaches, he will have his work cut out. Caution.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout ($7,600): Adding one acre of fairway and reducing the height of the rough (2 to 2.25 inches, down from 2.5 inches) could help the excellent putter find more chances. Never missing the cut at PGA National, the South African will look to cash for the third consecutive season.
Ben Griffin ($6,800): Making the cut in nine of his last 10 on TOUR, the super short gamer ran T21 on debut last year.
Doug Ghim ($7,000): On a current run of T13, T12, and T8 last week in Mexico, the former Texas Longhorn has not had the same success in Palm Beach Gardens. In three visits, he’s posted 72 or worse in five of six loops.
Greyson Sigg ($6,100): The Georgia native, born in Augusta, and schooled in Athens, will play from the middle of the fairway on most holes.
Andrew Novak ($5,900): Stalking the first page of the leaderboard last week, he led the field in Scrambling and was second in SG: Tee to Green. Coming off back-to-back T8 paydays, I’ll roll the dice for this price.
The lineup
- Russell Henley ($10,200)
- Ben An ($9,500)
- Keith Mitchell ($9,000)
- Sepp Straka ($8,600)
- Ben Griffin ($6,800)
- Andrew Novak ($5,900)
Good luck!
For resources to overcome a gambling problem, call or text 1-800-GAMBLER today.