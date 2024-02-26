DFS Preview: 'Dawgs' will bark at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

Sungjae Im ($9,700): The intersection of course history and recent form can provide an angle to identify guys ready to break out or carry on. What is the opposite of that? After opening T5 at The Sentry, the youngest winner at 21 in 2020, has not found any joy inside the top 20. After cashing T8 in defense, he has produced one round from his last six at PGA National in the 60s, missing the cut in 2022 and taking home T42 money last year.