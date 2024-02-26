Odds Outlook: Rory McIlroy clear betting favorite at PGA National

The man who started the Bulldogs barking in Palm Beach Gardens, 2014 winner Russell Henley (+2500), was the first of four University of Georgia winners in the last 10 years at this event. More impressively, Bulldog alums have won the last two editions (Kirk and Sepp Straka +5000) and three of the previous five stretching back to Keith Mitchell (+4000). Making his first start since cashing T8-T3 in 2020 and 2021, he will look to extend his run of T24 or better to five straight in the breezes of Palm Beach Gardens. Cashing a T4 at Waialae (Sony Open) in January suggests he’s ready for more Bermudagrass.

