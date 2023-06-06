Horses for Canada Courses
3 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The third-oldest national championship, the RBC Canadian Open, will be played at Oakdale Golf & Country Club for the first time in history. Oakdale, located in the Toronto suburbs, was established in 1926, will use holes from its three nine-hole courses to create a composite course playing as a 7,246-yard par 72.
Rory McIlroy (+450) has traveled north of the border for the third time. The previous two visits have resulted in a declaration of a trophy in customs. Both victories have come on different tracks. Another new venue again this season shouldn't bother him. The previous two victories have been on short, par 70 layouts. His aggregate is 40-under and includes closing rounds of 61 in 2019 and 62 last year.
The international flavor of the top players runs deep this week. Irishman Shane Lowry (+1800) makes his fifth trip to the RBC Canadian Open. Of his 14 previous rounds, 13 have been under-par with a stroke average of 68.00. The streak of red numbers is 12 and counting after T10, T2, and T12 in the last three editions. His aggregate is 38-under during that stretch on three different courses.
Justin Rose (+1600) returned in 2022 for the first time after playing the 2004-2006 editions. Never missing the cut, he equaled his career-best finish last year as he stormed home in 60. He posted three eagles, seven birdies, and just three bogeys to share fourth place for the second time.
Matt Kuchar (+4000) makes his 14th appearance and looks to add to his nine paychecks. He's picked up a top 10 finish in five of his last seven visits but did not start in 2022. His worst payday is T34.
Brandt Snedeker (+15000) is the only other winner on this list besides McIlroy. The 2013 champ cashed in nine of ten visits, including T48 last year before his surgical procedure. Six top 10 results included a stretch of T5, T8 and T4 (2019) before T48.
Oddsmaker's Extra
(cuts made/appearances)
Sam Burns (1/1; +1400): Made quite a first impression as he circled 20 birdies and led the field in GIR last year. Closed 65-65 to finish T4 on debut.
Corey Conners (2/7; +5000): Canadian closed 66-62 last year for his first top 10 in seven starts. His rounds of 66-62 are also his best two in seven tries. Previous top finish was 80th.
Keith Mitchell (2/2; +4000): T65 on debut in 2018 was followed by T7 in 2022. Seven of eight rounds par or better.
Matt Fitzpatrick (1/2; +1400): T10 last year after MC on debut in 2016 in his two visits. The momentum from last year carried him to a U.S. Open title a week later.
Webb Simpson (3/4; +12500): Finished joint second behind McIlroy in 2019 on his first visit since 2010.
Adam Hadwin (7/11; +5000): Saskatchewan native claimed T4 in just his second national championship for the first of his three top 10 paydays from 11 starts. Solo sixth in 2019 is his best in his last five visits. T35 last year.
Scott Piercy (7/8; +15000): Winner in 2012 posted T21 last season, his fourth T25 or better in seven appearances.
Tommy Fleetwood (1/1; +2000): Returns for the first time since securing T6 in 2018.
2022 Leaderboard
(playing this year):
|01 Rory McIlroy
|04 Sam Burns
|04 Justin Rose
|06 Corey Conners
|07 Keith Mitchell
|10 Matt Fitzpatrick
|10 Shane Lowry
|13 Austin Cook
|13 Brendon Todd
|13 Kelly Kraft
|13 Aaron Rai
|18 Doug Ghim
|21 Adam Long
|21 Scott Piercy
|21 Alex Smalley
|21 Adam Svensson
|28 Mackenzie Hughes
