Betting Stat Pack: RBC Canadian Open
2 Min Read
Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott
The 112th Canadian national open provides the final tune-up before the U.S. Open next week in Los Angeles. Oakdale Golf and Country Club, located outside Toronto, will add its name to the distinguish list of courses to host Canada's biggest event.
The composite course, created from holes on three nine-hole loops on the property, will stretch to 7,246 yards and play as a par 72. Usually, a standard par 72 means four par 5s but that’s not the case this week. There are three par 3s and three par 5s.
The field of 156 this week will compete for a purse of $9 million. The winner takes home $1.6 million, plus 500 FedExCup points.
Key Statistics
Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.
|Rank
|Player
|2
|Rory McIlroy
|7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|10
|Tommy Fleetwood
|16
|Shane Lowry
|20
|Corey Conners
|26
|Cameron Young
|27
|Justin Rose
|29
|Joseph Bramlett
|32
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|33
|Aaron Rai
Click stat headline above for additional players-
For the second time in four weeks, most of the players in the field will be experiencing a course they have had little or no experience playing. The first order of business will be taking care of business tee to green. As Rob Bolton dissected in his Power Rankings, navigating the rolling terrain will reward those who can find fairways and attack GIR. The first line of defense of this composite layout will be the rough measuring upwards of five inches off the fairway and around the greens. It will limit good looks and test patience. Avoid it.
|Rank
|Player
|5
|Will Gordon
|11
|Corey Conners
|14
|Aaron Rai
|15
|Trevor Cone
|16
|Vincent Norrman
|17
|Augusto Nunez
|22
|Akshay Bhatia
|24
|Ben Martin
|28
|Nate Lashley
|29
|Brice Garnett
Playing just over 7,200 yards, players should have less club on most holes outside of holes 3 through 6 on the front nine to attack the Bentgrass/Poa annua greens. There are only three par 4s on the back nine over 400 yards, and the biggest of the bunch is just 432 yards. Throwing darts with wedges will provide scoring chances and stress-free pars.
|Rank
|Player
|5
|Cameron Young
|6
|Aaron Wise
|8
|Sam Burns
|10
|Sahith Theegala
|13
|Tyrrell Hatton
|15
|Patton Kizzire
|19
|Eric Cole
|20
|Scott Piercy
|23
|Rory McIlroy
|25
|Martin Trainer
The final piece of the puzzle is converting the approaches into birdies. With the greens running at 12 feet or less, attacking the hole will be the first option. Short putts rarely go in! The average winning score over the last two editions played on two different courses in Ontario has been 20-under. Scoring will return to the forefront after three weeks of grinding.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org