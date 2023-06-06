Betting Stat Pack: RBC Canadian Open

For the second time in four weeks, most of the players in the field will be experiencing a course they have had little or no experience playing. The first order of business will be taking care of business tee to green. As Rob Bolton dissected in his Power Rankings, navigating the rolling terrain will reward those who can find fairways and attack GIR. The first line of defense of this composite layout will be the rough measuring upwards of five inches off the fairway and around the greens. It will limit good looks and test patience. Avoid it.