23H AGO

Betting Stat Pack: RBC Canadian Open

2 Min Read

Golfbet News

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The 112th Canadian national open provides the final tune-up before the U.S. Open next week in Los Angeles. Oakdale Golf and Country Club, located outside Toronto, will add its name to the distinguish list of courses to host Canada's biggest event.

    The composite course, created from holes on three nine-hole loops on the property, will stretch to 7,246 yards and play as a par 72. Usually, a standard par 72 means four par 5s but that’s not the case this week. There are three par 3s and three par 5s.

    The field of 156 this week will compete for a purse of $9 million. The winner takes home $1.6 million, plus 500 FedExCup points.

    Key Statistics

    Only players listed are competing this week. Stats from the current 2022-23 season.

    SG: Tee to Green

    RankPlayer
    2Rory McIlroy
    7Tyrrell Hatton
    10Tommy Fleetwood
    16Shane Lowry
    20Corey Conners
    26Cameron Young
    27Justin Rose
    29Joseph Bramlett
    32Matt Fitzpatrick
    33Aaron Rai

    Click stat headline above for additional players-

    For the second time in four weeks, most of the players in the field will be experiencing a course they have had little or no experience playing. The first order of business will be taking care of business tee to green. As Rob Bolton dissected in his Power Rankings, navigating the rolling terrain will reward those who can find fairways and attack GIR. The first line of defense of this composite layout will be the rough measuring upwards of five inches off the fairway and around the greens. It will limit good looks and test patience. Avoid it.

    Greens in Regulation

    RankPlayer
    5Will Gordon
    11Corey Conners
    14Aaron Rai
    15Trevor Cone
    16Vincent Norrman
    17Augusto Nunez
    22Akshay Bhatia
    24Ben Martin
    28Nate Lashley
    29Brice Garnett

    Playing just over 7,200 yards, players should have less club on most holes outside of holes 3 through 6 on the front nine to attack the Bentgrass/Poa annua greens. There are only three par 4s on the back nine over 400 yards, and the biggest of the bunch is just 432 yards. Throwing darts with wedges will provide scoring chances and stress-free pars.

    Putting: Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage

    RankPlayer
    5Cameron Young
    6Aaron Wise
    8Sam Burns
    10Sahith Theegala
    13Tyrrell Hatton
    15Patton Kizzire
    19Eric Cole
    20Scott Piercy
    23Rory McIlroy
    25Martin Trainer

    The final piece of the puzzle is converting the approaches into birdies. With the greens running at 12 feet or less, attacking the hole will be the first option. Short putts rarely go in! The average winning score over the last two editions played on two different courses in Ontario has been 20-under. Scoring will return to the forefront after three weeks of grinding.

