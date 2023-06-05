International flavor at the top of the board, led by McIlroy, this week at the RBC Canadian Open

With a victory this week, Rory McIlroy (+400) should be considered an honorary Canadian citizen, if he isn't already. The world No. 3 will try and make it three wins from his last three in Ontario. There have only been two RBC CO played since 2018. McIlroy has won both events on two different courses posting 40-under. Another new venue this week will keep him sharp as he looks for the big payoff of his recent swing changes. His return to form has produced back-to-back top-10 paydays in his last two events, T7 at Memorial and T7 at Oak Hill.