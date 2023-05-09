Super stallion K.H. Lee looks to three-peat at AT&T Byron Nelson

K.H. Lee (+2200) has run riot over the Tom Weiskopf designed TPC Craig Ranch. In 144 holes over two events Lee has posted 53 birdies and two eagles against only six bogeys for an aggregate total of 51-under. So one might suggest the Korean feels more than at home in the Dallas suburb of McKinney, Texas. With a scoring average of 65.63, his worst round is just 68 over the two visits, that both resulted in victories. Lee has birdied every hole but two and has only made bogey (six total) on five holes. He doesn't own the course record or tournament scoring record but posting 26-under and 25-under in the two editions here is nothing to scoff at!