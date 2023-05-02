Rory McIlroy's decade of dominance highlights Horses for Courses at Quail Hollow Club

The first name on the tee sheet annually at the Wells Fargo Championship when hosted at Quail Hollow Club outside Charlotte, NC, is Rory McIlroy (+750). Closing with 62 in the final round of 2010, the 20-year-old picked up his first TOUR victory on debut at the event. The second of three titles came in 2015 when he ran roughshod over, at the time, a par-72 layout at 7,556 yards. A scalding 61 on Saturday set the course record. His 21-under 267 total established the tournament scoring record and margin of victory mark as he won by seven shots. Producing nothing worse than T16 from nine weekends in 10 visits, he signed for 10-under in 2021, the last time the event was played at Quail Hollow Club, to win for the third time. Owner of nine rounds of 66 or better, eight of nine weekends have gone for top-10 paydays.