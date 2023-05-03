Look for well-rounded package in FRL market at brawny Quail Hollow

“Kentucky Derby Prep Races” in horseracing have come to an end for this season. The run for the roses is upon us, taking place as always, on the first Saturday in May at Churchill Downs. However, on the PGA TOUR, the Mexico Open at Vidanta and the Wells Fargo Championship, ought to be very good “derby preps” leading up to the PGA Championship at Oak Hill as they cater to the bombers and players that thrive off of the tee. Vidanta was a par-71 layout stretching to nearly 7,500 yards. Quail Hollow is another par 71, measuring over 7,500 yards, and Oak Hill is a par 70 checking in at nearly 7,400 yards. What we learned last week and what we will learn this week at these “big boy” golf courses should help us with our handicap at yet another beast of a golf course in two weeks in Rochester.