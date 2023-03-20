PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
16H AGO

Scheffler among former champs looking for more success at Austin CC

3 Min Read

Horses For Courses

    Written by Mike Glasscott @MikeGlasscott

    The madness of March bleeds onto the PGA TOUR as the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play brackets are filled out and ready to roll.

    Many brackets have been busted at the Austin Country Club since this event moved here for the 2016 edition. Pete Dye's Texas design stretches to only 7,108 yards (par-71) but provides the humps, bumps, and risk-reward shots that fit this event and the match play format.

    The 64 players entered this week are drawn into 16 groups of four. Job No. 1 is to win the round robin group play, as only top point-earner from each group will advance. The Round of 16 is a true knockout format: win and advance.

    As Austin welcomes the event for the seventh time in eight years, it's fitting that the defending champion is a Texan. Scottie Scheffler (+800) has played this even twice in his career and Billy Horschel (+6600) is the only player to defeat him in this event during the knockout phase. Speaking of Horschel, the 2021 winner returned last year and won his group for the second consecutive season. Pete Dye has had Horschel's number in Florida, but his ability to grind and hole putts in Texas has shined recently.

    Last year Scheffler exacted his revenge on Horschel by sending him home in the Round of 16. The list of names Scheffler has taken down in just the past two seasons? Former champions Jason Day, Matt Kuchar and Horschel, plus Ryder Cup stars Jon Rahm and Matt Fitzpatrick.

    Knocked out in last year's final by Scheffler, 2019 champ Kevin Kisner (+12500) picked up his second runner-up medal in the last four editions. He was looking to join a very exclusive list of multiple champions in this event, which began in 1999. It's no secret that Bermuda is his preferred surface and he prefers tracks where length doesn't matter. With a win and two seconds in his last four he can't be ignored this week at this venue.

    Major champion Jason Day (+3300) is the only player not named Tiger Woods to have his name on this trophy twice. The Australian won the last edition at Dove Mountain in Arizona and then picked up his second victory in the inaugural edition at ACC in 2016. When healthy – and there's nothing in his recent play to suggest he's not – his ability to get up and down and hole putts translates well in this format.

    Similarly to Day, Matt Kuchar (+8000) has found success in this format regardless of which state it is played. The 2013 winner at Dove Mountain has painted the top 10 in four of his five visits in Austin. The crafty veteran was beaten by another plodder, Kisner, in the final in 2019. Last year he pushed eventual champion Scheffler to the final hole in the semis before winning the consolation match.

    Oddsmaker's Extra

    (events/cuts made, odds)

    GroupsOddsStarts at ACCNotes/Best
    No. 1
    Scottie Scheffler (1)+8002Won last year, 2nd on debut 2021.
    Tom Kim (17)+45000First appearance.
    Alex Noren (38)+80004Lost in Semis (Kisner) 2018; QF 2017.
    Davis Riley (54)+100000First appearance.
    No. 2
    Jon Rahm (2)+11005Lost final on debut 2017 (Johnson); T9 2022 (Koepka), T5 2021 (Scheffler).
    Billy Horschel (22)+66004Win 2021, Sweet 16 loss in defense, best 2 last 2,
    Keith Mitchell (39)+50002T26 best.
    Rickie Fowler (49)+50001Last visit 2016.
    No. 3
    Rory McIlroy (3)+12005Lost 3rd place 2016; 1 Sweet 16 since.
    Keegan Bradley (20)+55003Never advanced out of the group.
    Denny McCarthy (48)+80000First appearance.
    Scott Stallings (52)+200000First appearance in Austin.
    No. 4
    Patrick Cantlay (4)+200042018 debut T17 best. Never won his group.
    Brian Harman (25)+80003Won his group on debut 2018; Lost in QF 2021.
    K.H. Lee (35)+150000First appearance.
    Nick Taylor (55)+125000First appearance.
    No. 5
    Max Homa (5)+16002Won three matches from six but never won his group.
    Hideki Matsuyama (18)+50005Never won his group.
    Kevin Kisner (42)+1250062019 WINNER; 2nd 2022; 2nd 2018,
    Justin Suh (63)+100000First appearance.
    No. 6
    Xander Schauffele (6)+22004Never has won his group.
    Tom Hoge (23)+660010-2-1 debut 2022.
    Aaron Wise (40)+100001Lost to Woods, Cantlay and beat Snedeker 2019.
    Cam Davis (64)+125000First appearance.
    No. 7
    Will Zalatoris (7)+33002Knocked out in 2022 QF by Kisner.
    Ryan Fox (29)+100000First appearance.
    Harris English (37)+1000011 win, 2 losses 2021.
    Andrew Putnam (56)+1500011 win, 2 losses 2019.
    No. 8
    Viktor Hovland (8)+220023 wins, 3 losses last two years.
    Chris Kirk (28)+66001QF loss 2016.
    Si Woo Kim (34)+66005Won his group in 2018 (T9).
    Matt Kuchar (59)+800053rd 2021, 2nd 2019, T9 2018.
    No. 9
    Collin Morikawa (9)+22002Won his group last year (T9). 0-2-1 debut 2021.
    Jason Day (32)+33005Won the first edition here, last edition in Arizona in 2014.
    Adam Svensson (44)+125000First appearance.
    Victor Perez (51)+1250012021 defeated semifinalist (Horschel, Kuchar); 4th place.
    No. 10
    Tony Finau (10)+22004Never won his group.
    Kurt Kitayama (19)+80000First appearance.
    Adrian Meronk (45)+125000First appearance.
    Christiaan Bezuidenhout (60)+1250026 matches, 5 losses, 1 draw.
    No. 11
    Matt Fitzpatrick (11)+40006Never won his group.
    Sahith Theegala (26)+66000First appearance.
    Min Woo Lee (41)+660012022 1-1-1.
    J.J. Spaun (61)+150000First appearance.
    No. 12
    Jordan Spieth (12)+22006Round of 16 twice.
    Shane Lowry (21)+50005Never won his group.
    Taylor Montgomery (47)+80000First appearance.
    Mackenzie Hughes (50)+150002Won group on debut 2021; 4-2-1 in seven matches.
    No. 13
    Sam Burns (13)+35000First appearance.
    Seamus Power (30)+800012022 Beat Sungjae Im, Patrick Cantlay and Tyrrell Hatton before QF loss to Scheffler.
    Adam Scott (33)+80002Won group 2022 beating Spieth, Rose on the way. Lost Round of 16 (Kisner).
    Adam Hadwin (53)+800012018 T17 as he went 1-0-2 but didn't advance.
    No. 14
    Tyrrell Hatton (14)+25005Won his group three times. Never advance past the Round of 16.
    Russell Henley (31)+80003Best result is T28.
    Lucas Herbert (46)+1500012022 beat Finau and Schauffele but didn't advance at 2-1.
    Ben Griffin (62)+150000First appearance.
    No. 15
    Cameron Young (15)+330011-2 on debut 2022 (beat Reed).
    Sepp Straka (27)+1500011-2 on debut 2022 (beat Zalatoris).
    Corey Conners (36)+55002Lost all 3 matches on 2021 debut. Won every match besides the semfinal last year for 3rd.
    Davis Thompson (57)+200000First appearance.
    No. 16
    Sungjae Im (16)+33002Never won his group. 2 wins against 4 losses.
    Tommy Fleetwood (24)+45005Won his group in 2021 before losing QF (Horschel).
    J.T. Poston (43)+1250012021 tied Morikawa, beat eventual champ Horschel, lost to Homa. Did not win group.
    Maverick McNealy (58)+1000012022 was 2-0-1 but didn't advance.

    On the line this week is a prize pool of $20 million with the winner receiving $3.6 million plus 550 FedExCup points. The field of 64 has been split into 16 groups of four players. The winner of each group at the conclusion of the round robin play will advance to the knockout stage (Round of 16) which begins Saturday.

    In the group stage players will receive 1 point for winning their match, a half-point for tying their match and zero points for losing. If tied after three matches, a sudden-death playoff will be used to break the tie to determine who advances. In the knockout rounds, extra holes will be used to determine who wins and advances to the next round.

    -Odds courtesy of BETMGM.COM-

    The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.