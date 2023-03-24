Jason Day and Scottie Scheffler trending toward epic battle at WGC-Dell Match Play

Analysis: Kuchar’s record now stands at 35-11-5, just one win shy of Tiger Woods all-time win mark of 36. With four final four appearances, two final two appearances and one victory in 2013 on his resume I am going to stick solid to my pre-tournament pick of the veteran. They go head-to-head for the group win BUT Kim only needs to tie the match to advance. Kuchar must beat him over their 18 holes. Be warned, the stats over the first two rounds say Kim will be the man here. He is bogey free with 10 birdies and an eagle in his two matches. But experience and guile could get Kim off his game, and Kuchar has plenty of it.