Benny and the five bets I wish I made

Oh boy… where do I start with this one? Prior to Scheffler winning the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard the week before his title defense at TPC Sawgrass, I decided to publicly voice my bold take on the world No. 1 being nothing but a brilliant front-runner. A boring winner. A player without killer instinct when it came to fighting head-to-head or coming from behind. In fact, at the halfway point at Bay Hill, when he had come back from five down to get back on top, I still questioned him.