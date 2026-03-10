Bolton: Fantasy options abound after uncertainty surrounds favorites at THE PLAYERS Championship

Rory McIlroy ... Since calling it quits at the midpoint of the Arnold Palmer Invitational due to back spasms, the defending champion is slow-playing his trip to TPC Sawgrass. His plan is to stay home for treatment with the intent to arrive on Wednesday . The proximity of his U.S. digs in south Florida to THE PLAYERS is a coincidence, so there’s nothing into which to read as it concerns timing to travel. He also needs no further education for how the course will challenge, which also is a bonus. The benefit for PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf gamers is that you can stash him on your bench (if he’s not your captain with the intent for four rounds to contribute) without concerning yourself with a start in even one round because this tournament concludes Segment 1.

Jake Knapp ... Like McIlroy at No. 7 in my Power Rankings, Knapp also appears at No. 13. An illness prevented him from giving it a go last week at Bay Hill, but it’s unlikely to put a halt to his torrid form with which he’s opened 2026. Since a T11 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, he’s finished T5, eighth, T8 and sixth. The conservative gamer that I am, he doesn’t populate my lineup, but he could be a beast in DFS.