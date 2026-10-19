Peter Malnati betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
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Peter Malnati of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)
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Peter Malnati has three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with his best result being a T7 finish in 2022. He'll return to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to build on that strong showing.
Malnati's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|72-70
|E
|2022
|T7
|70-65-67-71
|-11
|2021
|T21
|63-74-70-70
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
- Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 11-under.
- Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Malnati's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 4, 2026
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|Sept. 20, 2026
|Biltmore Championship Asheville
|T17
|65-71-67-64
|-17
|--
|Aug. 9, 2026
|Wyndham Championship
|80
|66-71-75-68
|E
|2.000
|Aug. 2, 2026
|Rocket Classic
|T68
|61-71-74-74
|E
|3.300
|July 26, 2026
|3M Open
|MC
|72-77
|+7
|--
|July 19, 2026
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T34
|69-70-70-69
|-10
|11.511
|July 12, 2026
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 5, 2026
|John Deere Classic
|T58
|71-66-69-71
|-7
|4.900
|June 14, 2026
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-79
|+8
|--
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T19
|69-65-67-68
|-15
|36.875
Malnati's recent performances
- Malnati has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- His best finish during that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th at 17-under.
- Malnati has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
- Malnati has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.
Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.767
|-0.592
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.476
|0.087
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|56
|0.111
|-0.261
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|18
|0.408
|-0.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.724
|-0.788
Malnati's advanced stats and rankings
- Malnati ranks 159th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.767 average in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 140th.
- In terms of ball-striking, Malnati ranks 147th in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.476) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (63.93%) in 2026.
- Around the greens, Malnati has been a relative strength, ranking 56th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.111 average in 2026.
- Malnati has been one of the better putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.408) and eighth in Putts Per Round (28.08).
- He ranks 69th in Par Breakers, converting at a 22.40% rate, while ranking 121st in Bogey Avoidance at 16.39% in 2026. Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 169th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.