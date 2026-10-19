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Official

Baycurrent ClassicRight Arrow

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Stephan Jaeger
GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

GER
S. Jaeger
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T4

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

-13

T4

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-13
R4
-3

T4

Jordan Smith
ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

-13

T4

ENG
J. Smith
Tot
-13
R4
-1

T9

Ren Yonezawa
JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

-12

T9

JPN
R. Yonezawa
Tot
-12
R4
-7

T9

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

-12

T9

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-12
R4
-5

T9

Sungjae Im
KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

-12

T9

KOR
S. Im
Tot
-12
R4
-3

T9

Zach Bauchou
USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

-12

T9

USA
Z. Bauchou
Tot
-12
R4
+1

T13

Kevin Roy
USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

-11

T13

USA
K. Roy
Tot
-11
R4
-3

T13

Jordan Spieth
USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T13

USA
J. Spieth
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T13

Max Homa
USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T13

USA
M. Homa
Tot
-11
R4
-1
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9H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Peter Malnati of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

Peter Malnati of the United States reacts to a tee shot on the 10th hole during the second round of the Biltmore Championship Asheville 2026 at The Cliffs at Walnut Cove on September 18, 2026 in Arden, North Carolina. (David Jensen/Getty Images)

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Peter Malnati has three appearances at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with his best result being a T7 finish in 2022. He'll return to Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda, Oct. 22-25 looking to build on that strong showing.

Latest odds for Malnati at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Malnati's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

YearResultRound scoresTo par
2024MC72-70E
2022T770-65-67-71-11
2021T2163-74-70-70-7

At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

  • In Malnati's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even.
  • Malnati's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for seventh at 11-under.
  • Adam Schenk won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

Malnati's recent results

DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
Oct. 4, 2026Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-65-3--
Sept. 20, 2026Biltmore Championship AshevilleT1765-71-67-64-17--
Aug. 9, 2026Wyndham Championship8066-71-75-68E2.000
Aug. 2, 2026Rocket ClassicT6861-71-74-74E3.300
July 26, 20263M OpenMC72-77+7--
July 19, 2026Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3469-70-70-69-1011.511
July 12, 2026ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
July 5, 2026John Deere ClassicT5871-66-69-71-74.900
June 14, 2026RBC Canadian OpenMC69-79+8--
May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT1969-65-67-68-1536.875

Malnati's recent performances

  • Malnati has recorded two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
  • His best finish during that span came at the Biltmore Championship Asheville, where he finished tied for 17th at 17-under.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.592 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee over his past five tournaments.
  • He has averaged -0.023 Strokes Gained: Putting over his past five tournaments.
  • Malnati has averaged -0.788 Strokes Gained: Total over his past five tournaments.

Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.767-0.592
Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.4760.087
Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green560.111-0.261
Average Strokes Gained: Putting180.408-0.023
Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.724-0.788

Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

  • Malnati ranks 159th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.767 average in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 140th.
  • In terms of ball-striking, Malnati ranks 147th in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.476) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (63.93%) in 2026.
  • Around the greens, Malnati has been a relative strength, ranking 56th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.111 average in 2026.
  • Malnati has been one of the better putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.408) and eighth in Putts Per Round (28.08).
  • He ranks 69th in Par Breakers, converting at a 22.40% rate, while ranking 121st in Bogey Avoidance at 16.39% in 2026. Malnati has accumulated 87 FedExCup Regular Season points, placing him 169th on TOUR.

All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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Official

Baycurrent Classic

1

Michael Brennan
USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

-16

1

USA
M. Brennan
Tot
-16
R4
-3

T2

Keith Mitchell
USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

-15

T2

USA
K. Mitchell
Tot
-15
R4
-3

T2

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

-15

T2

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-15
R4
-2

T4

Brian Harman
USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
B. Harman
Tot
-13
R4
-4

T4

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4

-13

T4

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-13
R4
-4
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