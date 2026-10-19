Peter Malnati betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Malnati ranks 159th on TOUR in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee with a -0.767 average in 2026, and his average Driving Distance of 297.5 yards ranks 140th.

In terms of ball-striking, Malnati ranks 147th in both Strokes Gained: Approach the Green (-0.476) and Greens in Regulation Percentage (63.93%) in 2026.

Around the greens, Malnati has been a relative strength, ranking 56th in Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green with a 0.111 average in 2026.

Malnati has been one of the better putters on TOUR in 2026, ranking 18th in Strokes Gained: Putting (0.408) and eighth in Putts Per Round (28.08).