Expert Picks: Who's trending into Asheville for inaugural Biltmore Championship?
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Running with Rick: Three players to watch in FedExCup Fall
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The PGA Tour Fantasy Game concluded for the season at the TOUR Championship and is set to return for the start of 2027. For the eight FedExCup Fall events, fans of PGA Tour betting can now see tips and picks for different markets from Golfbet contributors. Each week, our experts will make picks for an outright tournament winner, as well as other matchups they like the look of.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the inaugural Biltmore Championship Asheville in North Carolina in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Best bets
WILL GRAY (Senior manager, Tour & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
Winner
- Ben James (+2450): One of the next “names to know” among the crop of players fresh out of college, James has flirted with contention a couple of times already this year.
Props
- Pierceson Coody (-115) over Kevin Roy: With 11 top 25s in 25 starts this season, Coody has been the more consistent option in this matchup and offers higher upside.
- Nico Echavarria, Top South American (+186): The only player in this six-man market who will have a tee time next week at the Presidents Cup, Echavarria has ample incentive to start the FedExCup Fall in a big way.
Ben James's 161-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winner
- Rasmus Højgaard (+3300, DraftKings): Everyone has been on a tournament hiatus, and this is an unknown course. I like Rasmus as a sleeping giant here, especially at this price. If he turns in a performance like his T4 at the Rocket Classic (where he shot a Saturday 61), then he’ll be in business.
Props
- Ryo Hisatsune, Top Asian (+365, DraftKings): He’s motivated by his Presidents Cup captain's pick. He also had a decent showing in the FedExCup Playoffs, finishing T12 at the BMW Championship.
- Davis Riley, Top 20 including ties (+550, FanDuel): A typical big storyline in the fall centers around past Tour winners who have lost that form and are working to regain it. Yes, Riley only had three top-25 finishes in 2026. However, for this market, at this price, I choose to look at his third-place finish just five weeks ago at the Rocket Classic.
ROB BOLTON (Fantasy Insider)
Winner
- Jacob Bridgeman (+1850, DraftKings): Atop my Power Rankings for multiple reasons, and deservedly so.
Props
- Ryo Hisatsune, Top 10 including ties (+315, DraftKings): The ninth-ranked player in the Power Rankings is a star in the making. Second to only Hideki Matsuyama among Japanese players in the Official World Golf Ranking, the captain’s pick for the Presidents Cup has risen methodically and without stumble. Reliable ball-striker.
- Rico Hoey, Top 20 including ties (+205, DraftKings): The prince of the FedExCup Fall, so it’s a coup to get more than double the kickback in this market. Another bonus concerns execution. Ball-striking always leads on unfamiliar tracks, so even if he didn’t feast on this series, he’d be a short-lister.
Ryo Hisatsune sinks 64-foot birdie putt on No. 16 at BMW Championship
JAKE LAZARUS (Digital content associate)
Winner
- J.T. Poston (+3200, DraftKings): Already a winner in 2026, Poston knows how to get it done. The North Carolina native and Western Carolina alum is just an hour's drive from The Cliffs at Walnut Cove. I like Poston to make a statement in front of the hometown crowd.
Props
- Brendan Valdes, To Make The Cut (+128, DraftKings): The Auburn product returns to PGA Tour action after being declared cancer-free in June. Valdes made three starts on Tour in 2025, making the cut in all three, including a T20 at the 3M Open.
- Jackson Koivun and Jacob Bridgeman, Top 20 finishes including ties (+700, DraftKings): Both members of the U.S. Team heading to Medinah next week, I expect Koivun and Bridgeman to show why Captain Brandt Snedeker picked them for his squad.