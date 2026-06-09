Expert Picks: RBC Canadian Open
2 Min Read
Running with Rick: Three Canadians to back at RBC Canadian Open
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Ben James, Top 40 (+168): The newest PGA TOUR University No. 1 just qualified for the U.S. Open on Monday. Expect that form to extend into his pro debut.
- Corey Conners, Top 10 (+265): There’s always one Canadian that ends up on the leaderboard at this event, and Conners feels undervalued in this spot.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Brooks Koepka (+125) over Kristoffer Reitan – 72-hole matchup: The Reitan hot streak is going to cool very soon. For this price on Koepka, I’ll take the chance on that being this week.
- Alex Fitzpatrick, Top 10 (+340): The man seems like he’s on a mission to prove he belongs on the PGA TOUR. No reason to assume this nice stretch slows down now.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Brooks Koepka/Alex Fitzpatrick, Top 20 parlay (+500): Koepka and Fitzpatrick combine for a +500 top-20 combo this week, with both showing consistency heading north of the border. Koepka has six top 20s in his last nine starts and just needs his putting to continue to develop. Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, has yet to finish outside the top 10 in non-major competition since earning his TOUR card.
- Alejandro Tosti, Top South American (+475): Our favorite Argentinian iconoclast reared his head this weekend, tying the course record at Lambton Golf and Country Club to qualify for the U.S. Open at Shinnecock. Ever the streaky player, I believe in Tosti to ride this wave to success over this group of Jhonattan Vegas, Camillo Villegas, Emiliano Grillo and Marcelo Rozo.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
The PGA TOUR is committed to protecting our fans. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, the National Council on Problem Gambling operates a confidential toll-free hotline that you can reach by phone or text at 1-800-522-4700.