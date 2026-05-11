Jimmy Walker betting profile: PGA Championship
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Jimmy Walker of the United States tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Jimmy Walker returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Walker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Walker's recent history at the PGA Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|2024
|MC
|72-76
|+6
|2023
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|2021
|T64
|73-74-75-74
|+8
At the PGA Championship
- In Walker's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Walker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 64th at 8-over.
- Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.
Walker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|May 18, 2025
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-70
|+2
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|77-76
|+13
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
Walker's recent performances
- Walker's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 4-under.
- Walker has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Walker has averaged -2.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Walker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.435
|-0.358
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.607
|-1.212
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.253
|-0.120
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.160
|-0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.949
|-2.217
Walker's advanced stats and rankings
- Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards shows his distance off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.607 mark. He recorded a 50.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Walker delivered a -1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he recorded a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the PGA Championship.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.