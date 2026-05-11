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7H AGO

Jimmy Walker betting profile: PGA Championship

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Betting Profile

Jimmy Walker of the United States tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Jimmy Walker of the United States tees off on the 12th hole on day two of the KLM Open 2025 at The International Golfclub on June 06, 2025 in Badhoevedorp, Netherlands. (Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

    Jimmy Walker returns to the PGA Championship, set to tee off at Aronimink Golf Club from May 14-17, 2026. Walker looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Walker at the PGA Championship.

    Walker's recent history at the PGA Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025MC72-74+4
    2024MC72-76+6
    2023MC73-76+9
    2021T6473-74-75-74+8

    At the PGA Championship

    • In Walker's most recent appearance at the PGA Championship, in 2025, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Walker's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 64th at 8-over.
    • Scottie Scheffler won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 11-under.

    Walker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC69-77+2--
    May 18, 2025PGA ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC76-70+2--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC77-76+13--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--

    Walker's recent performances

    • Walker's best finish over his last 10 appearances was a missed cut at the Puerto Rico Open, where he shot 4-under.
    • Walker has an average of -0.358 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.212 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Walker has averaged -2.217 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Walker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.435-0.358
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.607-1.212
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.253-0.120
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--1.160-0.527
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.949-2.217

    Walker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Walker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.435 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 290.8 yards shows his distance off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Walker sported a -0.607 mark. He recorded a 50.00% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Walker delivered a -1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he recorded a Putts Per Round average of 27.00, and he broke par 16.67% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Walker as of the start of the PGA Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    Truist Championship

    1

    Kristoffer Reitan
    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    -15

    1

    NOR
    K. Reitan
    Tot
    -15
    R4
    -2

    T2

    Rickie Fowler
    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    -13

    T2

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -6

    T2

    Nicolai Højgaard
    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    -13

    T2

    DEN
    N. Højgaard
    Tot
    -13
    R4
    -3

    4

    Alex Fitzpatrick
    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    -12

    4

    ENG
    A. Fitzpatrick
    Tot
    -12
    R4
    +2

    T5

    Tommy Fleetwood
    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    -11

    T5

    ENG
    T. Fleetwood
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -2

    T5

    Sungjae Im
    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1

    -11

    T5

    KOR
    S. Im
    Tot
    -11
    R4
    -1
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