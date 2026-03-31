Expert Picks: Valero Texas Open
2 Min Read
Matt Every gives fantasy picks on ‘The Drop’
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Johnny Keefer, Top 10 finish (+590): The San Antonio resident is coming off a career-best T3 finish last week in Houston and has his first Masters appearance on deck next week. Vibes are currently strong.
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju, Top Canadian (+230): A wide-open market without two-time Valero champion Corey Conners. Nick Taylor is slightly favored, but I’ll take Yellamaraju, who showed last week that his performance at THE PLAYERS wasn’t a fluke.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Austin Smotherman, Top 20 (+340): He's statistically the best iron player in this field. He’s been feast or famine in 2026 with three top-15 finishes, four missed cuts and nothing in between. Let’s feast.
- Si Woo Kim (-120) over Jordan Spieth, 72-hole matchup: Going with the superior iron player over a four-day span.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Alex Noren, Top 20 (+152): The veteran Swede comes in off four made cuts in a row, and he hasn’t finished worse than T32 since January. If weather plays a factor, I like him here even more.
- Tommy Fleetwood, Ludvig Åberg and Robert MacIntyre, Top 20 finish parlay (+485): Going with three European Ryder Cuppers to find their way towards the top come Sunday. With the layout favoring driving accuracy and approach play, these three all have a very high floor at TPC San Antonio's Oaks Course.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS? The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create a team, click the "LEAGUES" tab. Then click on "JOIN A LEAGUE," and then search the "PGA TOUR Experts league."
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