Expert Picks: WM Phoenix Open
2 Min Read
Golfbet Roundtable: Predictions for WM Phoenix Open
Written by Staff
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have new updates to the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game, including in-tournament rostering features, in 2026. Each week our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks that have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of the three segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's edition of the Power Rankings.
Prop bets
WILL GRAY (Senior Manager, TOUR & Golfbet Editorial & Distribution)
- Pierceson Coody, Top 20 after Round 1 (+245): Coody has been on a heater to start the new year and has been particularly effective in the opening round. Expect more of the same in the desert.
- Brooks Koepka, Top 10 Finish (+380): Struggled on the greens at Torrey Pines, but tee-to-green he was in great shape. The putter should heat up on a course where he has thrived in the past.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior Content Manager, Golfbet)
- Maverick McNealy, End of Round 1 Top 10 (+455): Has opening rounds of 66 and 65 so far this season. He boasts a pair of top 10s here the last two years.
- Birdies or better on 16th hole in Round 1, Over 21.5 (+345): This has hit comfortably twice in the last five years. Here’s to hoping for a shorter yardage on No. 16 for Round 1.
JIMMY REINMAN (Digital Content Manager)
- Chris Gotterup (-120) over Collin Morikawa, 72-hole matchup: Gotterup is one of the hottest players in the world, on a track where he can flex his muscles, going up against Morikawa, who still might be searching following a missed cut in his only start so far this year.
- Rasmus Højgaard, Top Continental European (+650): Looking at Højgaard to emerge from a tough group here thanks to his driver. Currently sixth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.
