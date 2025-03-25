Expert Picks: Texas Children's Houston Open
With a new season comes a new evolution for Expert Picks. Below are picks and analysis for both betting and fantasy, as fans have a new version of the PGA TOUR Fantasy Game presented by PGA TOUR Superstore for 2025. Each week, our panel of experts will offer picks and analysis for the fantasy game, including insight on who will captain their roster for extra points. Users can submit their rosters via PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf, with the current segment running through the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Our Golfbet experts will also share betting picks, both for the outright winner of the tournament and which prop markets have caught their eye.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf presented by PGA TOUR Superstore. Each lineup consists of four starters, including a captain, and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four segments.
Aside from the expert insight below, Golfbet's Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field in this week's Power Rankings and offers Fantasy-specific advice in this week's Fantasy Insider.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
Winners
- Tony Finau (+3300): This is a big boy course, and Finau has already proven he’s a great fit: a win in November 2022, runner-up last year, and a game well-suited to leaning on his advantage off the tee without a ton of trouble for wayward misses.
- Thomas Detry (+5500): This is a pretty big price for a recent winner on TOUR who was a runner-up on this golf course a year ago. Detry has made big strides in his game this year, and the combination of strong play off the tee and an above-average putter should give him a chance to contend.
Props
- Keith Mitchell, Top 10 Finish (+550): Mitchell has been solid this year, but he’s within reach of a breakthrough result. That could come this week on a course where he cracked the top 10 in 2022. His driver (fourth in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee) will be an asset.
- Aldrich Potgieter, Top African (-150): This is a chalky price, but it’s only a two-man market. Potgieter should find a better fit here than the Florida venues after his Mexico Open at VidantaWorld playoff loss, while Thriston Lawrence has yet to crack the top 50 on TOUR this year.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Min Woo Lee (+4000): I think he’s on to something with his recent play. Three rounds in the 60s in Scottsdale, three rounds in the 60s at Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, and a lead at the halfway point at THE PLAYERS were all derailed by one bad day. Can he put it all together? I’m going to take his weekend woes at TPC Sawgrass as a positive learning experience.
- Davis Riley (+10000: Most of us don’t realize how well he’s been playing lately. A seventh-place finish last week and a T6 in Puerto Rico show he can be in the mix. Any proven winner on the PGA TOUR who is flying under the radar with his recent play is always a dangerous pick.
Props
- Stephan Jaeger, Top 20 (+200): For a player who has a win and a T9 at Memorial Park in his last two appearances, I’m surprised to see him this far down the odds board. He’s also playing just fine in 2025 with two top 10s and a nice T20 at THE PLAYERS.
- Seamus Power, Top Irish (+350): It’s a three-man market against Rory McIlroy and Padraig Harrington. Yes, I know, going against Rory in a virtual head-to-head is never advised! However, I like the mix of a potential hangover effect for Rory after THE PLAYERS and a surging Seamus after his T8 last week, especially at almost 4/1 odds.
CASEY JOHNSTON (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
Winners
- Scottie Scheffler (+350): Not overthinking this one. He was just edged out by Jaeger here last year in a T2 finish, and he’s due for his first win in 2025. I think he gets it back home in Texas in a lighter field as he readies for Augusta.
- Aaron Rai (+2800): Another one of the T2 finishers here last year, Rai has ripped off three straight top-15s and is top 20 in SG: Total on TOUR in 2025. Good history here, good current form, good pick!
Props
- Max Greyserman, Top 10 (+550): I continue to be big on Greyserman, and I still believe he will get a win along the way in 2025. But for this week, I think he shows some toughness by bouncing back from a missed cut at THE PLAYERS with a strong showing.
- Stephan Jaeger, Top Continental European (+500): I really like Jaeger at 5-to-1 in this region as the past champion. He’s putting together a solid season and could easily perform very well here again, so let's capitalize without going full outright.
