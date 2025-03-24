Power Rankings: Texas Children's Houston Open
4 Min Read
Written by Rob Bolton
Tis the season of "Spring Break."
In Texas, it can mean a familiar escape to South Padre Island, especially for northerners who have been counting the days to thaw in earnest and go for the bronze under a sky for which sunscreen is smart. Meanwhile, sports fans who are chasing action are targeting Houston for multiple reasons, including the Texas Children’s Houston Open at Memorial Park Golf Course.
Scroll past the projected contenders for details of what’s rapidly becoming a tradition, what’s new on the old track and more.
For the second consecutive year, the PGA TOUR’s annual stop in Space City not only lands in what long was a traditional slot on the schedule in early spring, but it also aligns with the beginning of the Major League Baseball season. And just like last year, the Houston Astros will open at home, although this time against the New York Mets. Unlike last year’s four-game series against the New York Yankees at Daikin Park, this week’s set against the interleague foe is just three games stretching from Thursday through Saturday, followed by an off day on Sunday, so fans of both sports are spoiled with convenient options.
Locking in the finale at Memorial Park obviously guarantees witnessing the outcome of the tournament with a history dating back over 100 years, and it also promises navigating the parkland par 70 with pleasure. With more than 60,000 rounds played every year, the municipal course about five miles west of where the Astros host 81 regular season games is tested and retested in suitable conditions most of the time. Inclement weather is a staple in these parts, so that can ruin advance planning, but locals endured a once-in-an-every-other-generation snowstorm in January.
That kind of threat is long gone now, of course, but Mother Nature still will be paying a visit this week. There’s a good chance that rain will fall during parts of Thursday and Friday, and it could extend into Saturday. Manageable winds from southerly directions will be heightened with gusts as usual, but the strongest of the sustained breezes might not push until Sunday when the sun has its best opportunity to cast shadows. Daytime highs will range from the low 70s early to the mid-80s when the trophy is presented.
All the while, Memorial Park’s set of five par 3s will serve as a persistent reminder that control on approach is paramount. Greens average a healthy 7,000 square feet, but they’re testy with undulations, so they will present more as subsections than they are whole targets. Frequency of hitting them in regulation and shorter proximities to the hole are inversely proportional to their size. Settling for two-putt pars more often than usual will be customary, so accepting that as a job well done in advance is recommended. The overseeded Bermudagrass surfaces could touch 12 feet on the Stimpmeter in the most favorable conditions. The only layer of rough once again is allowed to reach only 1 ¼ inches.
Despite its shift back to spring last year, the field’s scoring average of 70.247 was the lowest of the four editions since the tournament returned to Memorial Park in November of 2020, but Stephan Jaeger’s 12-under 268 was the second-highest aggregate among the winners.
Jaeger is defending his lone PGA TOUR title this week, but he has no experience on the new tee introduced at the par-5 16th hole that now tips at 616 yards. The additional 40 yards on it comprise all of the increase to Memorial Park’s total length of 7,475 yards. Not surprisingly, it’s been the longest par 70 among all non-majors in every season since it’s returned.
This is the second of three consecutive tournaments that are allowed to expand to a maximum of 156 golfers to accommodate all members with fully exempt status. However, should all commits gain entry, alternates outside that bubble would not be called unless the field drops below 144. (When entry for last week’s Valspar Championship was final, there were 154 entrants.)
