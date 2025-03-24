Power Rankings: Texas Children's Houston Open

All the while, Memorial Park’s set of five par 3s will serve as a persistent reminder that control on approach is paramount. Greens average a healthy 7,000 square feet, but they’re testy with undulations, so they will present more as subsections than they are whole targets. Frequency of hitting them in regulation and shorter proximities to the hole are inversely proportional to their size. Settling for two-putt pars more often than usual will be customary, so accepting that as a job well done in advance is recommended. The overseeded Bermudagrass surfaces could touch 12 feet on the Stimpmeter in the most favorable conditions. The only layer of rough once again is allowed to reach only 1 ¼ inches.