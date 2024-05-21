Expert Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge

Winner: Tony Finau (+2800) – Finau was on the periphery of contention throughout the week at Valhalla, which is where I’m looking for my winner to come from this week. We might be sleeping on Morikawa, much like many of us did with Schauffele after his loss, but the value on the odds board lies here. Four top 25s here in last five years including a runner-up.

Top 10: Max Homa (+200) – Homa finished inside the top-10 at Colonial a year ago, and I think he can do the same again. In fact, I think he’s a good chance to snatch a victory. Another player who was on the periphery of contention at the PGA, his form is trending in the right direction.

Longshots: Billy Horschel (+5000) – Keeping the trend of players rounding into form last week without actually expelling excess energy is Horschel. Returned to the winners circle recently in Punta Cana and rocketed home last week into the top 10. Plus money for a top-20 looks decent despite only fair results at Colonial in the past.