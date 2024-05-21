Expert Picks: Charles Schwab Challenge
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
With a new season comes a new evolution for PGA TOUR Expert Picks. Fans of PGA TOUR betting can now see tips and picks for specific markets that the Golfbet team will be riding with each week. The traditional format for lineups and rosters will remain with Experts looking to come out on top in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf.
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.
Aside from the experts below, Golfbet Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at the PGA Championship in this week's edition of Power Rankings.
Betting picks
WILL GRAY (Lead, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Harris English (+3300) – English has been hit-or-miss at Colonial but I’m willing to roll the dice given his three top-20s here, including a 2016 runner-up, and his standing as one of the best putters on TOUR (eighth in SG: Putting this season).
- Top 10: Tony Finau (+250) – I saw just enough form from Finau last week at the PGA to go back to the well, especially on a course where he has a pair of top-5s and four top-20s since 2015.
- Longshot: Justin Rose (+6000) – The Englishman blitzed Colonial en route to victory back in 2017 and added three top-20s since. Now he’s coming off a T6 finish at Valhalla with a game that’s clearly in form.
- Head-to-Head (H2H): Austin Eckroat (+100) over Andrew Putnam – Eckroat finished T16 in his Colonial debut last year and has leveled up since, earning his first TOUR win and banking three top-20s in his last four starts including the PGA.
BEN EVERILL (Senior writer, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Tony Finau (+2800) – Finau was on the periphery of contention throughout the week at Valhalla, which is where I’m looking for my winner to come from this week. We might be sleeping on Morikawa, much like many of us did with Schauffele after his loss, but the value on the odds board lies here. Four top 25s here in last five years including a runner-up.
- Top 10: Max Homa (+200) – Homa finished inside the top-10 at Colonial a year ago, and I think he can do the same again. In fact, I think he’s a good chance to snatch a victory. Another player who was on the periphery of contention at the PGA, his form is trending in the right direction.
- Longshots: Billy Horschel (+5000) – Keeping the trend of players rounding into form last week without actually expelling excess energy is Horschel. Returned to the winners circle recently in Punta Cana and rocketed home last week into the top 10. Plus money for a top-20 looks decent despite only fair results at Colonial in the past.
- H2H: Austin Eckroat (+100) over Andrew Putnam – I am very fearful having the same H2H as Will Gray, but I share his sentiments on Eckroat being on a new level this season. Putnam does enjoy Colonial but this appears a chance to get plus money on what at worst is a coin flip match up and at best is books missing Eckroat’s rise.
CHRIS BREECE (Senior content manager, Golfbet)
- Winner: Denny McCarthy (+5000) – With two finishes in the top six recently (including a playoff loss) McCarthy is showing he’s ready to take the next step in his career; becoming a PGA TOUR winner. I take the missed cut at the PGA as a positive. He’ll have more in the tank.
- Top 10: Brian Harman (+320) – Our key stat last week was driving. The closer you got to the green the less important the stats were. Colonial is the opposite. Harman’s game gets better the closer he gets to the green.
- Longshot: Tom Hoge (+5000) – He has shown signs of coming around the last two weeks. He’s second on TOUR in S.G. Approach, our big metric this week.
- H2H: Jordan Spieth (+140) over Collin Morikawa – Spieth is great here. Morikawa is due for an emotional letdown after a lot of great golf lately. The underdog value makes it even better.
MATT DELVECCHIO (Social content manager, Fantasy & Betting)
- Winner: Collin Morikawa (+1200)– On a tear over the last two months, Morikawa hasn’t finished anything worse than T23 since the Masters. A stretch that includes two majors and two Signature Events. If Scheffler wasn’t in the field he would be a sub +1000 favorite.
- Top 10: Tony Finau (+250) – A guy who likes Colonial and has the game for it showed up big last week at the PGA. After a big week he heads to a course he likes and finishes high.
- Longshot: Billy Horschel (+5000) – Sneaky great week last week at the PGA which adds to a sneaky good season for Horschel. If Colonial plays hard like it did last year then I like this pick less. If it’s playing easier with less wins and softer greens, he should be able to pile on birdies and make a run.
- H2H: Austin Eckroat over Putnam (+100) – I think the wrong guy is favorited here with Putnam laying -125 in the matchup. Eckroat has proved if he’s playing well early, he can make runs at tournaments. Give me the better player at plus money.
Odds were sourced on Tuesday, May 14. For live odds, visit BetMGM.
RESULTS
|Name
|Season Rank
|Season Points
|Segment Rank
|Segment Points
|@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)
|96
|9,312
|236
|3,253
|@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
|388
|9,098
|999
|3,080
|PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)
|377
|9,105
|1,348
|3,011
|TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)
|725
|8,903
|1,234
|3,034
|Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)
|1,304
|8,431
|1,835
|2,873
|Brett_Jungles (Brett Jungles)*
|2,211
|6,566
|926
|3,095
*Brett Jungles joined the Expert Picks league at the beginning of Segment 1 and did not accumulate any points from the FedExCup Fall.
|Name
|Overall
|Winner
|Top 10
|H2H
|Chris Breece
|-13.4u
|-15
|+1.3u
|+0.2u
|Matt DelVecchio
|-15.37u
|-20
|+7.73u
|-3.1u
|Ben Everill
|-20.72u
|-20
|-4.17u
|+3.45u
|Will Gray
|-27.65u
|-15
|-8u
|-4.65u
Golfbet experts longshot: 0-18
