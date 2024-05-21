Taylor Moore betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.760). That ranked seventh in the field.