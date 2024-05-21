PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Taylor Moore betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Taylor Moore will compete May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his last tournament he placed 12th in the PGA Championship, shooting 9-under at Valhalla Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Moore at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • Moore has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
    • In Moore's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Moore's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/25/2023MC69-75+4
    5/26/2022MC76-71+7

    Moore's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top five once.
    • Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Taylor Moore has averaged 311.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 3.379 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Moore .

    Moore's advanced stats and rankings

    • Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.217 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.003 mark (96th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Moore's 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance51302.7311.3
    Greens in Regulation %4467.76%62.50%
    Putts Per Round9728.8428.1
    Par Breakers15222.55%20.00%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.40%14.17%

    Moore's best finishes

    • While Moore has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 92.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
    • With 673 points, Moore currently ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Moore's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
    • Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.760). That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.

    Moore's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee640.2172.350
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green960.003-2.105
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green420.2361.464
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting940.0441.671
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.5003.379

    Moore's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-72+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-70+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic464-67-69-67-21115
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-70-2--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-70+4--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2269-67-73-63-837
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship566-66-65-71-12440
    August 17-20BMW Championship4972-74-80-72+1836
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2971-75-72-69+7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry2571-65-70-66-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7070-71-73-75+13
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-70-71-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open3969-70-72-66-717
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-73-68-70-438
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-71-73-76+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3172-68-70-71-738
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-73-69-68-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open264-71-67-67-11167
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2071-75-75-70+398
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5868-70-71-74-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3868-68-76-76+421
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-68-69-68-9133

    All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

