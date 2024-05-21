Taylor Moore betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Taylor Moore will compete May 23-26 in Fort Worth, TX, at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In his last tournament he placed 12th in the PGA Championship, shooting 9-under at Valhalla Golf Club.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- Moore has missed the cut in his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
- In Moore's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Emiliano Grillo won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.844 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in field), 4.349 in SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 in SG: Putting (second).
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Moore's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/25/2023
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|5/26/2022
|MC
|76-71
|+7
Moore's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has finished in the top five once.
- Moore has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -3 those five times he's made the cut.
- Taylor Moore has averaged 311.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Moore is averaging 1.671 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 3.379 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's advanced stats and rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.217 ranks 64th on TOUR this season, and his 62.8% driving accuracy average ranks 88th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Moore has a 0.003 mark (96th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore's 0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 94th this season, and his 28.84 putts-per-round average ranks 97th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|51
|302.7
|311.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|44
|67.76%
|62.50%
|Putts Per Round
|97
|28.84
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|152
|22.55%
|20.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.40%
|14.17%
Moore's best finishes
- While Moore has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has participated in this season, he has secured one top-five finish.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 92.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (13 cuts made).
- With 673 points, Moore currently ranks 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Moore's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 3.812.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came in February 2024 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.280. He finished 31st in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he delivered a 4.808 mark, which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- At the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, Moore delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.760). That ranked seventh in the field.
- Moore posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked second in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|64
|0.217
|2.350
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|96
|0.003
|-2.105
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|42
|0.236
|1.464
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|94
|0.044
|1.671
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.500
|3.379
Moore's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-73-68-70
|-4
|38
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-71-73-76
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|72-68-70-71
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-73-69-68
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|64-71-67-67
|-11
|167
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|20
|71-75-75-70
|+3
|98
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|68-70-71-74
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|68-68-76-76
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-68-69-68
|-9
|133
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
