Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

This season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.076 mark ranked third in the field.

Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.