Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
Keith Mitchell enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.
Latest odds for Mitchell at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info
- Date: May 23-26, 2024
- Location: Fort Worth, TX
- Course: Colonial Country Club
- Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
- Purse: $9.1M
- Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Mitchell has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 2-over.
- Mitchell missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2021.
- Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).
Mitchell's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/27/2021
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|6/11/2020
|64
|67-71-71-73
|+2
Mitchell's recent performances
- Mitchell has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.599 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging 3.451 Strokes Gained: Total.
Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings
- Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.857 (fifth) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 14th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.616, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.27%.
- On the greens, Mitchell's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (174th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|28
|307.1
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|71.27%
|64.93%
|Putts Per Round
|174
|29.76
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|5
|30.22%
|21.53%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.14%
|10.76%
Mitchell's best finishes
- Mitchell has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Mitchell has accumulated 407 points, which ranks him 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.076 mark ranked third in the field.
- Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
- Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.
Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|5
|0.857
|3.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.616
|2.713
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|136
|-0.179
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|156
|-0.414
|-1.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.879
|3.451
Mitchell's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|48
|71-74-69-79
|+5
|10
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-75
|+3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|68-71-71-71
|+1
|44
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|68-67-73-67
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-71
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|5
|68-66-67-67
|-16
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|70-68-72-66
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|69-71-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|38
|67-72-70-64
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|68-64-72-67
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|69-67-66-62
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|74-66-72
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|47
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|71-68-65-70
|-10
|43
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|68-70-69-65
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|73
|69-71-76-76
|+4
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|67-70-66-77
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|75-69-70-69
|-5
|47
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|20
|66-65-69-68
|-16
|42
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.