1H AGO

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Keith Mitchell betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

    Keith Mitchell enters play May 23-26 in the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.

    Latest odds for Mitchell at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Charles Schwab Challenge tournament and course info

    • Date: May 23-26, 2024
    • Location: Fort Worth, TX
    • Course: Colonial Country Club
    • Par: 70 / 7,289 yards
    • Purse: $9.1M
    • Previous winner: Emiliano Grillo

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In his last two appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Mitchell has an average finish of 64th, and an average score of 2-over.
    • Mitchell missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge in 2021.
    • Emiliano Grillo finished with 0.844 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (24th in the field), 4.349 SG: Approach the Green (eighth), and 7.439 SG: Putting (second) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Grillo's average driving distance was 283.1 (66th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 27.25 putts per round (18th).

    Mitchell's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/27/2021MC73-71+4
    6/11/20206467-71-71-73+2

    Mitchell's recent performances

    • Mitchell has finished in the top 20 in three of his last five appearances.
    • He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Mitchell has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Keith Mitchell has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging -1.599 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Mitchell is averaging 3.451 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Mitchell's advanced stats and rankings

    • Mitchell owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.857 (fifth) this season, while his average driving distance of 307.1 yards ranks 28th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Mitchell ranks 14th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.616, while he ranks seventh with a Greens in Regulation mark of 71.27%.
    • On the greens, Mitchell's -0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 156th this season, while he averages 29.76 putts per round (174th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance28307.1311.8
    Greens in Regulation %771.27%64.93%
    Putts Per Round17429.7628.6
    Par Breakers530.22%21.53%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.14%10.76%

    Mitchell's best finishes

    • Mitchell has not won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has earned two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, Mitchell has accumulated 407 points, which ranks him 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Mitchell's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 6.076 mark ranked third in the field.
    • Mitchell's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he put up a 9.181 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished 17th in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Mitchell's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 4.331 mark ranked second in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Mitchell posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (1.588). That ranked in the field.
    • Mitchell delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.627) in February 2024 at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. That ranked ninth in the field.

    Mitchell's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee50.8573.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.6162.713
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green136-0.179-0.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting156-0.414-1.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8793.451

    Mitchell's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4871-74-69-79+510
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC72-75+3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open2068-71-71-71+144
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4268-67-73-67-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-71-1--
    July 27-303M Open568-66-67-67-16105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4370-68-72-66-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-76+5--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2169-71-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship3867-72-70-64-15--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC71-70-1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3068-64-72-67-921
    January 18-21The American Express969-67-66-62-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC71-71-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5474-66-72-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1769-68-69-68-1047
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1971-68-65-70-1043
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-70-69-65-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship7369-71-76-76+45
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1767-70-66-77-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1475-69-70-69-547
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2066-65-69-68-1642
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Mitchell as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

