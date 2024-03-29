Draws and Fades: Tony Finau sets up shot at title defense as Scottie Scheffler stumbles in Houston

This is a classic risk/reward play. The youngster is not the type to try to grind out a top-10 from here… he’s going all in. Expect him to take aim at pins, take on water carries, hunt eagles and birdies. The youthful exuberance was on display in Round 2 when late in his round, feeling like he was treading water, he took on the par-16th water hazard. He barely cleared the water but ended up with a close-range eagle putt, which he buried. It was a microcosm of what to expect this weekend. He will chase the win without fear. So, we could see a 62… but be warned, a 75 is possible!

