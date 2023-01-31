PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
8D AGO

Expert Picks: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

1 Min Read

Expert Picks

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments.

    Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's The American Express in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Qualifiers and Reshuffle.


    SEASON

    NameRankPoints
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)474,776
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)774,741
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)3984,581
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)4064,576
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)6634,464
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)9704,604

    SEGMENT

    NameRankPoints
    @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)111,642
    @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton)1881,544
    TPCCSkaret (Christian Skaret)6561,480
    PGATOURSMartin (Sean Martin)9331,444
    CmonAussie (Ben Everill)1,1701,408
    Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit)1,3411,372