Put on a show: PUMA brings bold 'Showtime' energy to U.S. Open with ELEVATE 2 franchise
4 Min Read
A closer look at PUMA Golf's Elevate 2 shoe in the Showtime Pack colorway. (Courtesy PUMA Golf)
Vibrant new colorway inspired by PUMA’s biggest stages across sport arrives on the golf course
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Vibrant new colorway inspired by PUMA’s biggest stages across sport arrives on the golf course
There are moments in sports that demand attention.
The final stretch of a major championship. A pressure-packed Sunday afternoon. A shot that requires equal parts confidence and creativity.
PUMA is embracing those moments with its new "Showtime" colorway, a bold expression of the brand’s belief that the biggest stages belong to athletes willing to step into the spotlight. And when Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and J.J. Spaun arrive at this week’s U.S. Open, they’ll be the first to showcase the ELEVATE 2 Showtime Pack, one of PUMA Golf's flagship performance shoes.
Inspired by some of the most memorable and expressive designs in PUMA’s history, Showtime draws from the iconic mismatched “Tricks” packs that helped redefine footwear aesthetics more than a decade ago. The result is an eye-catching collision of neon pink, electric blue and vibrant yellow that refuses to blend in.
A closer look at PUMA Golf's Elevate 2 shoe in the Showtime Pack colorway. (Courtesy PUMA Golf)
The color palette first appeared across PUMA’s running category before expanding into soccer(football) and now golf, creating a unified visual identity across the brand’s premier athletes and biggest events of 2026.
According to PUMA, Showtime is built around self-expression, confidence and performing at your best when the stakes are highest. It’s a theme that translates naturally to golf, where individuality and competitive flair often shine brightest under pressure.
While the silhouette of the ELEVATE 2 itself isn’t new, the Showtime treatment gives the model a fresh personality.
The asymmetrical color blocking creates a striking look from every angle, ensuring the shoe stands out whether walking the fairways, climbing a leaderboard or making a dramatic charge on Sunday afternoon. Like its counterparts across PUMA’s other sports categories, the golf version is designed to capture attention while reinforcing the confidence that comes with playing aggressively and freely.
A detailed look at the profile of PUMA Golf's Elevate 2 shoe. (Courtesy PUMA Golf)
Beneath the bold exterior remains the performance platform that has made the ELEVATE 2 a trusted choice among elite players.
At the heart of the shoe is a full-length IGNITE foam midsole, delivering all-day comfort, responsive cushioning and the tour-proven performance needed to navigate long practice days and competitive rounds alike. Whether walking 18 holes or grinding through a major championship week, the IGNITE platform is designed to provide consistent energy return from the first tee to the final putt.
Comfort starts before the round even begins. PUMA’s EVERSTRETCH collar and bootie construction create an exceptionally easy step-in experience while providing a secure, sock-like fit. The adaptive design hugs the foot without feeling restrictive, making the transition from clubhouse to course seamless.
The upper combines performance and protection through PUMA’s EXOSHELL construction and waterproof mesh materials. Backed by a one-year waterproof warranty, the EXOSHELL upper keeps the elements out while maintaining the lightweight feel and breathability typically associated with a mesh golf shoe. The waterproof mesh construction further helps block moisture while allowing excess heat to escape, creating a comfortable environment for all-day wear.
Rickie Fowler poses in the PUMA Golf Elevate 2 shoes. (Courtesy PUMA Golf)
When it’s time to swing, stability becomes the story. A TPU PWRSaddle wraps the midfoot to create a locked-in feel during the golf swing, helping golfers stay connected to the ground through every phase of the motion. Working in tandem with the PWRSaddle is PUMA’s FLOATPLATE midfoot shank, engineered to provide additional torsional stability and support during powerful rotational movements.
Underfoot, the ELEVATE 2 is built to perform from virtually any lie or surface. An ENR Carbon Rubber outsole delivers durable traction and grip, while the shoe's maximum ground contact design utilizes a wider outsole shape to increase ground contact for enhanced stability and improved ground feel throughout the swing.
The outsole also features more than 150 traction points, utilizing angular traction lugs that create multidirectional grip without sacrificing versatility. The innovative flat-top lug design provides the traction golfers need on the course while remaining comfortable enough for wear beyond it.
A detailed view of the sole of PUMA Golf's Elevate 2 shoe. (Courtesy PUMA Golf)
That combination of comfort, stability, waterproof protection and traction has made the ELEVATE 2 a go-to option for several of PUMA Golf’s TOUR ambassadors, including Fowler, Spaun and Woodland.
Now, with the arrival of Showtime, the proven performance story gets an equally memorable visual update.
The launch also reinforces PUMA’s broader vision across sport. From marathon runners competing in Boston and London to footballers on international pitches to golfers competing at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club this week, Showtime serves as a common thread connecting athletes who embrace pressure rather than avoid it.
In a sport where confidence can be as important as mechanics, the message behind the collection is straightforward: When the moment arrives, don’t just play.
Put on a show.