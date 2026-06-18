Put on a show: PUMA brings bold 'Showtime' energy to U.S. Open with ELEVATE 2 franchise

PUMA is embracing those moments with its new "Showtime" colorway, a bold expression of the brand’s belief that the biggest stages belong to athletes willing to step into the spotlight. And when Rickie Fowler, Gary Woodland and J.J. Spaun arrive at this week’s U.S. Open, they’ll be the first to showcase the ELEVATE 2 Showtime Pack, one of PUMA Golf's flagship performance shoes.