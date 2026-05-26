Callaway unveils Quantum drivers featuring all-new Tri-Force Face technology

At the center of the lineup is the company’s revolutionary Tri-Force Face technology, a multi-material construction designed to unlock faster ball speeds, greater distance and more consistent spin across the face. Among the highlights of the new lineup are five distinct offerings — the Quantum Max, Quantum Triple Diamond and Quantum Triple Diamond Max have all gained traction on TOUR, while the family also features a Max D and Max Fast offering. Each model is built around the same core technology while targeting different player preferences and performance needs.