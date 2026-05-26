Callaway unveils Quantum drivers featuring all-new Tri-Force Face technology
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Callaway Golf’s Quantum lineup of drivers features its revolutionary Tri-Force Face technology – a multi-material construction designed to unlock faster ball speeds, greater distance and more consistent spin across the face. (Courtesy Callaway Golf)
In a game where players are constantly searching for more speed without sacrificing control, Callaway believes it has found a breakthrough with its new Quantum driver series.
At the center of the lineup is the company’s revolutionary Tri-Force Face technology, a multi-material construction designed to unlock faster ball speeds, greater distance and more consistent spin across the face. Among the highlights of the new lineup are five distinct offerings — the Quantum Max, Quantum Triple Diamond and Quantum Triple Diamond Max have all gained traction on TOUR, while the family also features a Max D and Max Fast offering. Each model is built around the same core technology while targeting different player preferences and performance needs.
What separates the Quantum family begins with the face itself.
Callaway’s innovative Tri-Force Face layers three distinct materials — high-strength titanium, poly mesh and carbon fiber — into a fully integrated speed system. The titanium is designed to maximize speed, while the military-grade poly mesh binds the layers together and the carbon fiber reinforces the face structure to allow for greater flex and faster recovery at impact. This construction allows the titanium face to become 14% thinner and more resilient.
A detailed view of the face of Callaway’s Quantum driver featuring Tri-Force Face technology. (Courtesy Callaway Golf)
“We’ve engineered this new lineup to provide a true Quantum leap for golfers,” said Brian Williams, Callaway vice president of R&D. “This is especially evident in the Tri-Force Face, which is the first face ever to combine these three exceptional materials into one design for incredible ball speed and distance even on off-center hits.”
Callaway also paired the new face structure with its next generation Ai-optimized face design, which was engineered to account for how the ultra-thin titanium, poly mesh and carbon fiber work together across the entire face. Through advanced Ai modeling, different sections of the face are tuned to precision to optimize launch, spin, speed and accuracy based on real impact patterns.
That blend of speed and forgiveness is already beginning to show up on the PGA TOUR.
Four-time PGA TOUR winner Si Woo Kim, who recently finished solo second in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, was one of the first players to game a Quantum driver. Kim, who boasts seven top 10s this season and no missed cuts in 15 starts, currently sits fifth in the FedExCup standings and ranks second on TOUR in Driving Accuracy, continuing a season built around consistency off the tee.
Meanwhile, Denmark’s Nicolai Højgaard has paired power with production during a notable stretch in 2026. The 25-year-old has already recorded four top 10s in 12 starts this season including two runner-up finishes, most recently at the Truist Championship. Højgaard also has a slew of top 10s in the stats categories, ranking eighth in Strokes Gained: Total, eighth in Longest Drives, sixth in Driving Distance (321 yards per drive) and eighth in Driving Distance - All Drives.
TOUR winner Min Woo Lee also made an immediate impact after switching into a Quantum driver earlier this season. A week after putting his new driver in the bag, the 27-year-old notched a runner-up finish at Pebble Beach, where he averaged 318 yards per drive. Lee currently ranks eighth in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, eighth in Total Driving and ninth in Driving Distance.
The three Tour-validated drivers give players multiple pathways into the Quantum platform depending on their launch, spin and shot-shape preferences. Let’s get into it:
Quantum Max: Built for speed and consistency
The Quantum Max, designed to fit the widest range of golfers in the lineup, combines speed with adjustability and forgiveness. Callaway designed the model for players seeking fast ball speed, mid-to-low spin and reliable consistency off the tee. The driver features a neutral center of gravity placement alongside a confidence-inspiring shape at address, creating a versatile option for a broader spectrum of skill levels.
The refined 10-gram weighting system allows players to adjust between neutral and draw settings to fine-tune launch direction and shot shape. This adjustability gives players greater control over ball flight.
The Quantum Max also incorporates Callaway’s OptiFit Hosel Adjustability system, which offers independent loft and lie adjustability across eight total configurations. Players can dial in higher launch, straighter ball flight or additional draw bias depending on their needs.
While the Max emphasizes forgiveness and versatility, the technology package remains rooted in speed through the Tri-Force Face and Ai-driven face mapping.
A detailed look at the sole of the Quantum Max driver. (Courtesy Callaway Golf)
Quantum Triple Diamond: Targeting lower spin and workability
For players seeking a more compact, Tour-inspired profile, the Quantum Triple Diamond shifts toward lower spin and enhanced shot-shaping control.
The 450cc head features a deeper face and fade-ready weighting designed to produce a penetrating ball flight preferred by many elite players. The refined 10-gram weighting system allows golfers to configure the driver in neutral or fade settings for additional control over launch and curvature.
The Triple Diamond also introduces Callaway’s lightest and strongest 360-degree carbon chassis to date. By freeing up additional weight within the head, the chassis helps improve forgiveness, tighten dispersion and create more precise center-of-gravity placement. A woven carbon sole design adds a distinct visual element to the overall package.
Despite the compact footprint, the driver maintains the same foundational technologies as the rest of the Quantum family, combining the Tri-Force Face with next generation Ai face mapping to create speed and stability together.
The profile is designed specifically for players who prioritize workability and lower spin characteristics without giving up ball speed.
A close-up view of the sole of the Quantum Triple Diamond driver. (Courtesy Callaway Golf)
Triple Diamond Max: Blending Tour shaping with added forgiveness
The Quantum Triple Diamond Max takes much of the Tour-inspired DNA from the Triple Diamond and adds greater stability through a slightly larger 460cc head.
Designed for skilled players still seeking lower spin and speed, the Triple Diamond Max introduces additional forgiveness while maintaining a compact visual profile at address.
Like the Triple Diamond, the model features Callaway’s 360-degree carbon chassis and the same Tri-Force Face construction. The larger footprint, however, offers added stability across the face while maintaining the ability to shape shots and control launch.
The Triple Diamond Max also utilizes Advanced Perimeter Weighting with neutral and fade settings, allowing players to further fine-tune shot shape and trajectory. The combination creates a model intended to bridge Tour-level performance with increased forgiveness — a category that continues to grow in popularity among both professionals and elite amateurs.
A detailed view of the sole of the Quantum Triple Diamond Max driver. (Courtesy Callaway Golf)
Across the Quantum lineup, Callaway’s focus remains centered on one theme: maximizing speed while preserving consistency.