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6H AGO

Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge

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Betting Profile

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)

    Michael Thorbjornsen withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge last year. He returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 edition of the tournament.

    Latest odds for Thorbjornsen at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2025WD----

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge

    • In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
    • Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.

    Thorbjornsen's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 24, 2026THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC64-73-5--
    May 17, 2026PGA ChampionshipMC77-74+11--
    May 3, 2026Cadillac ChampionshipT5374-71-69-72-211.250
    April 26, 2026Zurich Classic of New OrleansT1367-66-63-67-2530.250
    April 19, 2026RBC HeritageT3370-68-74-65-723.250
    April 5, 2026Valero Texas OpenMC70-74E--
    March 29, 2026Texas Children's Houston OpenT1468-64-66-72-1053.000
    March 15, 2026THE PLAYERS ChampionshipT2274-65-67-77-552.000
    March 8, 2026Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardT3370-71-71-75-125.300
    March 1, 2026Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC72-71+1--

    Thorbjornsen's recent performances

    • Thorbjornsen has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
    • Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2680.326
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.169-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green450.1990.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.418-0.599
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.120-0.464

    Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.169 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
    • Thorbjornsen has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.
    • He posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.70% (30th) this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

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    Official

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    1

    Wyndham Clark
    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    -30

    1

    USA
    W. Clark
    Tot
    -30
    R4
    -11

    2

    Si Woo Kim
    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    -27

    2

    KOR
    S.W. Kim
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -6

    3

    Scottie Scheffler
    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    -25

    3

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -6

    4

    Jackson Suber
    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    -23

    4

    USA
    J. Suber
    Tot
    -23
    R4
    -8

    5

    Keith Mitchell
    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    -22

    5

    USA
    K. Mitchell
    Tot
    -22
    R4
    -7

    T6

    Tony Finau
    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6

    -20

    T6

    USA
    T. Finau
    Tot
    -20
    R4
    -6
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