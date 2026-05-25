Michael Thorbjornsen betting profile: Charles Schwab Challenge
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Michael Thorbjornsen of the United States lines up a putt on the 17th green during the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open 2026 at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Jordan Bank/Getty Images)
Michael Thorbjornsen withdrew from the Charles Schwab Challenge last year. He returns to Colonial Country Club May 28-31 for the 2026 edition of the tournament.
Thorbjornsen's recent history at the Charles Schwab Challenge
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2025
|WD
|--
|--
At the Charles Schwab Challenge
- In Thorbjornsen's most recent appearance at the Charles Schwab Challenge, in 2025, he withdrew from the tournament.
- Ben Griffin won this tournament in 2025, finishing at 12-under.
Thorbjornsen's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 24, 2026
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|64-73
|-5
|--
|May 17, 2026
|PGA Championship
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|May 3, 2026
|Cadillac Championship
|T53
|74-71-69-72
|-2
|11.250
|April 26, 2026
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T13
|67-66-63-67
|-25
|30.250
|April 19, 2026
|RBC Heritage
|T33
|70-68-74-65
|-7
|23.250
|April 5, 2026
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|March 29, 2026
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T14
|68-64-66-72
|-10
|53.000
|March 15, 2026
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|T22
|74-65-67-77
|-5
|52.000
|March 8, 2026
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|T33
|70-71-71-75
|-1
|25.300
|March 1, 2026
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
Thorbjornsen's recent performances
- Thorbjornsen has finished in the top-20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 25-under.
- Thorbjornsen has an average of 0.326 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.287 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.599 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Thorbjornsen has averaged -0.464 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Thorbjornsen's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.268
|0.326
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.169
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|45
|0.199
|0.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.418
|-0.599
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.120
|-0.464
Thorbjornsen's advanced stats and rankings
- Thorbjornsen posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.268 (46th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 314.5 yards ranked 21st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Thorbjornsen sported a -0.169 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 54th with a 67.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Thorbjornsen delivered a -0.418 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 140th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 116th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.02, and he ranked 89th by breaking par 21.83% of the time.
- Thorbjornsen has earned 370 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 70th.
- He posted a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.70% (30th) this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thorbjornsen as of the start of the Charles Schwab Challenge.
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Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.