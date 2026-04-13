COBRA reinvents iron design, performance with new 3DP line of irons
4 Min Read
Rickie Fowler plays Cobra's new 3DP irons. (Courtesy Cobra Golf)
Written by Lisa Antonucci
At a time when the game’s best are constantly searching for marginal gains, Cobra Golf is making a case for something bigger: a fundamental shift in how irons are conceived, built and ultimately performed.
With the launch of its revolutionary 3DP line, Cobra isn’t just iterating on tradition – it’s stepping beyond it.
Rethinking the iron
For decades, iron design has lived within the constraints of casting and forging; subtle tweaks, incremental gains. But the 3DP (3D-printed) process opens a door that had previously been locked.
By building the clubhead layer by layer, Cobra can create internal structures that simply weren’t possible before. At the heart of that innovation is an intricate lattice system – hidden from view, but central to everything.
“The 3D printing process allows us to think differently about how we can combine aesthetics, performance and feel in new ways to elevate the golfer experience," said Ryan Roach, Cobra's director of innovation.
That lattice does two critical things at once: It preserves the rigidity needed for sound and feel, while stripping away significant weight from the interior. What follows is where performance takes shape.
That freed-up mass is repositioned with precision – low and around the perimeter – to increase MOI (moment of inertia) for stability and forgiveness, while lowering the center of gravity to promote higher launch. The latticing – which is only possible using 3DP technology and currently is a design proprietary to Cobra – enables a level of forgiveness that was not possible before 3DP in a smaller shape.
The result is a rare blend: consistency, playability, feel and forgiveness, all working in concert rather than compromise.
One platform, three expressions
The 3DP family is designed with breadth in mind, but without sacrificing cohesion. Three models – X, Tour and MB – offer distinct profiles for different players, yet maintain a unified DNA.
- X: The largest profile, delivering maximum MOI and forgiveness.
- Tour: A mid-sized option balancing workability and stability.
- MB: The most compact, built for precision, control and shot-shaping.
A close up look at Cobra's new 3DP irons featuring three models (from left), the MB, Tour and X. (Courtesy Cobra Golf)
What makes the lineup especially compelling is its ability to flow. Players aren’t forced into a single profile – they can blend sets seamlessly, moving from forgiveness in the long irons to control in the scoring clubs, all while maintaining a consistent look, feel and performance through the bag.
Built with the player, not just for them
If the technology is the headline, the player stories are the proof.
For Max Homa, change didn’t come easy. He had played the same irons for nearly two decades – a rarity at the highest level of the game. But what drew him to COBRA was the potential of 3D printing to meet him exactly where he was.
Working alongside the innovation team, Cobra produced a fully customized set of 3DP MB irons tailored precisely to his preferences. The speed of the process – cutting turnaround time dramatically – was just as impactful as the result. The transition wasn’t forced; it was natural. And once Homa saw (and felt) the outcome, the decision made itself.
MaX Homa takes a swing with Cobra Golf's new 3DP irons. (Courtesy Cobra Golf)
“Irons are my game," says Homa. "That’s how I succeed in golf. I’ve always been a good iron player. ... I was terrified to switch, and when I did, these are my favorite irons I’ve ever hit.” It's worth noting that Cobra's production version of the 3DP MB is replicated off the same exact shape designed by and for Homa.
For LPGA star Lexi Thompson, the challenge was different. She had relied on a uniquely shaped set of irons dating back to 2009 – unconventional in offset, topline and loft, but deeply familiar. Replacing them wasn’t about performance alone; it was about preserving trust.
With 3DP, Cobra recreated the exact shaping and interaction she had built her game around, then enhanced it. The result was an iron that looked and felt like home but performed at a level modern design demands.
And for Rickie Fowler, it was about evolution, not reinvention. His affinity for the KING Tour irons – particularly the shape and CG (center of gravity) – was non-negotiable. Using 3DP, Cobra maintained those characteristics while unlocking new performance gains beneath the surface. Familiar at address, elevated at impact.
The next chapter
In a sport rooted in tradition, meaningful change tends to arrive quietly. But every so often, a shift comes along that redefines the framework entirely.
Cobra’s 3DP irons feel like one of those moments.
Not because they replace what came before – but because they expand what’s possible next.
"The 3DP iron family that we have launched into the market embodies this new way of thinking," adds Roach. "It’s been quite a journey to get to where we are with 3D printing, but it feels like we are just getting started.”