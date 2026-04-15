Fujikura VENTUS extends major championship win streak to five
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A detailed view of Fujikura’s award-winning VENTUS and VENTUS TR with VeloCore+ lineup, designed for ultimate clubhead stabilization and consistent center-face contact, tightening dispersion and increasing control of the club throughout the swing. (Courtesy Fujikura)
Written by Lisa Antonucci
At a place where precision is non-negotiable and every missed fairway carries consequence, the equipment story often reveals itself long before the final putt drops. At Augusta National, that narrative once again ran through Fujikura and its VENTUS line –trusted by the champion of the season’s first major to deliver under the game’s most exacting pressure.
Fujikura’s big-stage pedigree continued with a fifth consecutive major championship victory, a streak that underscores just how critical elite-level performance off the tee has become. A year after becoming the first specialist driver-shaft brand to appear in every major-winning bag, the momentum has only strengthened – back-to-back wins at Augusta reinforcing the premium placed on controlling ball flight at one of golf’s sternest examinations.
The champion’s setup told a familiar story: a VENTUS Black 6-X in the driver, paired with a VENTUS Black 8-X in the 3-wood and VENTUS Black 9-X in the 5-wood. It’s a configuration built for stability and low launch, designed to keep spin in check while maintaining tight dispersion – traits that become invaluable when the margins shrink on Sunday afternoon.
Central to that performance is Fujikura’s proprietary VeloCore+ technology, a multi-material bias core construction that enhances torsional stiffness without sacrificing feel.
In practical terms, it allows players to maintain clubface stability through impact, even on off-center strikes – one of the key reasons VENTUS has become synonymous with consistency at the highest level. The VeloCore+ technology enhances the feel and performance of VENTUS with an additional premium bias core material, promoting even tighter dispersion and increased ball speeds.
At Augusta, where shaping tee shots into firm, sloping fairways is often the difference between contending and chasing, that reliability becomes a competitive advantage.
“This win is another proud moment for Fujikura and a further extension of our Major Championship legacy,” said Eric Recher, director of marketing at Fujikura. “VENTUS continues to be trusted by the world’s best players when the pressure is highest, and that consistency is a direct reflection of the innovation and technology that goes into every shaft we produce.”
The numbers across the field reinforced that trust. More players chose Fujikura than any other brand in drivers, woods and hybrids. Nearly 40 percent of the field relied on Fujikura in their drivers, more than 40 percent in fairway woods, and over 60 percent in hybrids – a sweeping presence that speaks to both performance and confidence.
(Courtesy Fujikura)
“Our success at this iconic venue highlights something that is sometimes overlooked,” Recher added. “While much attention is placed on putting and approach play here, there is no substitute for driving the ball accurately and consistently. That is where VENTUS continues to separate itself.”
That theme has been consistent throughout Fujikura’s recent run. The 2025 major season sweep began with a playoff-clinching drive that showcased the same VENTUS Black profile: low launch, low spin, unwavering stability. It continued with the world No. 1’s dominant tee-to-green performances and carried through demanding summer conditions where accuracy and control were at a premium.
In each case, the common thread wasn’t just power – it was predictability.
A detailed view of the driver shafts used by the winners of each major in 2025. (Courtesy Fujikura)
“Our success at this iconic venue highlights something that is sometimes overlooked,” Recher added. “While much attention is placed on putting and approach play here, there is no substitute for driving the ball accurately and consistently. That is where VENTUS continues to separate itself.”
Fujikura’s major championship lineage dates back to 2001, but its modern era has been defined by accessibility as much as excellence. The VENTUS lineup spans multiple profiles – each tuned to specific launch and spin characteristics – ensuring that the same core technologies trusted by the game’s best can be fit to players of all speeds and skill levels.
“These wins are part of a much bigger story,” Recher said. “Our goal is to ensure there is a VENTUS option for every player, from major champions competing under the most intense pressure to golfers striving to play their best on any course, any day.”
At Augusta National, where history tends to favor the precise over the powerful, that philosophy continues to hold true. And once again, it was proven from the very first swing of the week to the final drive that sealed it.