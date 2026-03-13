Callaway's Quantum irons combine speed and consistency to help every golfer
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A closer look at the Callaway Quantum Max OS irons. (Courtesy Callaway Golf)
Written by Alistair Cameron
Callaway Golf has launched its new line of Quantum irons, designed with a focus on maximizing forgiveness across the face, delivering more consistent speed and launch and helping golfers make holding greens easier. The lineup features three distinct models – Quantum Max, Max OS and Max Fast – made to inspire confidence no matter the swing.
Built around the modern 360-degree undercut, an all-new, cavity-back design with inspiration from years past and models that have brought Callaway previous success in the category. These irons aims to generate faster ball speeds and higher launch with a developed, game-improvement shape. At the same time, golfers can achieve better contact through the turf with a progressive tri-sole design.
“The first step in this design process was getting back to the core Callaway customer needs, that forgiveness and speed across the face,” Jacob Davidson, Callaway Golf's vice president of product strategy, told PGATOUR.COM.
The modern 360-degree undercut features an advanced two-piece construction that offers perimeter weighting in the notches on the heel and toe. More importantly, though, the undercut allowed the R&D team to push the weld line farther back, allowing for greater sole flex and faster speeds.
“When you have that weld line further back, it's just going to give you more speed, more forgiveness and more area to flex,” Davidson said. “And so, this modern 360-degree undercut, it really wasn't just like a tweak. It was really a total rethink.
“To give the designers and the engineers full access to the face, they wanted the full freedom so that the face could flex, especially low in the face, where 80% of golfers usually make contact. We knew that it was going to give you high speed, high flex, and pair that with a wider sole hinge, you’re going to get an iron that really provides some serious launch and speed.”
Callaway also added its next generation of AI-optimized face design to deliver faster ball speeds and more consistent launch, spin and dispersion. A leader in the category for golf club development, the R&D team intelligently shaped the face to match real-world impact patterns from thousands of swings captured and help expand the sweet spots.
To help enhance sound and dampen the vibrations from lower hits, Callaway added urethane to the bottom part of the cavity back to absorb unwanted energy.
To produce consistent turf interaction, no matter the angle of attack, a progressive tri-sole design was added to the Quantum lineup to promote cleaner contact. Throughout the set, the reengineered sole geometry adapts from long irons to wedges.
“We designed a sole that is very forgiving through the turf, as we don't deliver it consistently and what it does is it raises the impact location just to get that ball to launch a little bit higher, with better contact,” Davidson added. “It gets a little bit more spin and speed out of that.”
The three designs help cover a variety of golfers in the game-improvement category. The Quantum Max provides a mid-sized shaping compared to the oversized look of the Quantum Max OS and Quantum Max Fast. While all are created to help raise launch and speed, the Max OS and Max Fast give more forgiveness in those areas. Despite the oversized shaping of the Max Fast, it comes in at a lighter weight than the two other models to help players with slower swing speeds generate speed.
“Between the shaping, the modern 360-degree undercut, which is an all-new technology platform for us, and then the tri-sole, in this category of game-improvement, these irons are really going to shine,” Davidson said.
Callaway Quantum irons can be found at retail and online at callawaygolf.com.