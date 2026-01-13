Cobra launches new OPTM drivers, metalwoods with switch in industry focus

If you’ve been into driver launches from the past, moment of inertia (MOI) has been a highly discussed and explored topic, with golf equipment manufacturers looking to increase it in driver heads to help with forgiveness. While MOI (moment of inertia), which is a measure of how resistant a clubhead is to twisting on off-center hits on the vertical and horizontal axes, Cobra has looked to POI, which measures how a clubhead rotates diagonally across all axes at once. By lowering the POI, Cobra believes that this causes a tighter dispersion, and more accurate shots can occur without as much gear effect (the clubface twisting at impact).