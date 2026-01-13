Ping adds G440 K driver with highest MOI in lineup; launches new line of s259 wedges

Ping achieves the feat by weight savings from the carbon crown and sole in the G440 K driver, which were re-allocated within the design, mainly into a high-density tungsten back weight, to drive the center of gravity (CG) lower and deeper for faster ball speeds. In addition to creating the highest MOI and being four grams heavier than the G430 MAX 10K, the rear weight on the G440 K is movable to one of three positions (draw, neutral, fade) to shift the CG and help with shot shape.