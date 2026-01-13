Ping adds G440 K driver with highest MOI in lineup; launches new line of s259 wedges
3 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
Ping enters golf equipment launch season by adding to the already successful G440 driver lineup with its new K version, setting the MOI (moment of inertia) record for the company. Along with the addition to the top end of the bag, Ping also adds a new line of Tour-proven wedges with the s259, also officially announced, after being spotted in the bags of top-end golfers during the fall.
“The new s259 wedges are already winning on Tour and they continue to find their way into players’ bags around the world on a weekly basis,” said John K. Solheim, Ping CEO and president. “The pros love the clean look, versatility and, most importantly, the ability to launch and spin their shots with precise control."
With options aplenty within both categories, here’s everything you need to know about Ping’s newest driver and wedges:
G440 K driver: New carbon crown, sole and sound
The G440 K driver enters the G440 driver family (MAX, SFT, LST), each fit and built for a variety of skill levels, but with the highest MOI of all.
“The combined MOI of the G440 K driver surpasses our previous mark and continues our pursuit of engineering the highest-performing drivers in the world,” said Solheim. “It’s a remarkable accomplishment for our engineering team to offer golfers this new level of forgiveness with the benefits of weight adjustability.”
Ping achieves the feat by weight savings from the carbon crown and sole in the G440 K driver, which were re-allocated within the design, mainly into a high-density tungsten back weight, to drive the center of gravity (CG) lower and deeper for faster ball speeds. In addition to creating the highest MOI and being four grams heavier than the G430 MAX 10K, the rear weight on the G440 K is movable to one of three positions (draw, neutral, fade) to shift the CG and help with shot shape.
“Our record-setting combined MOI in the G440 K driver is primarily attributed to the new carbon crown and sole called “Dual Carbonfly Wrap,” which provides significant weight savings that are optimized elsewhere in the club. Among the key advancements from our previous highest-MOI driver, the award-winning G430 MAX 10K, is a heavier, adjustable back weight that positions the CG location for higher ball speeds and the ability to influence ball flight by moving the weight into one of three locations. Refinements to our T9S+ face structure provide higher, more consistent ball speeds across the face, leading to greater distance.”
A look at the structure of the new Ping G440 K, featuring two rear weights and the new carbon crown and sole called “Dual Carbonfly Wrap”. (Ping)
The engineering team at Ping also developed a new composite crown bridge and sole ribs to stiffen the crown and sole during impact, resulting in a solid and slightly muted impact experience.
“With the addition of the carbon sole, we knew the sound characteristics of the G440 K driver would be different than previous models,” said Solheim. “Through finite element analysis (FEA), sound testing and player feedback, our engineers developed the lightweight crown bridge and sole ribs to combat any undesirable frequencies. The G440 K driver has a very pleasing and confident sound.”
Re-shaped s259 series
Jumping from long-game to short-game, the new s259 wedges come in 25 loft and grind combinations, with early adoption already taking place and in the bag of U.S. Ryder Cupper Harris English.
Cast from 8620 carbon steel and combined with a larger, re-shaped elastomer insert behind the face, the s259 wedges feature a refined hosel transition and full-length bottom groove for a cleaner shape at address. The redesigned, progressive hosel shaping and refined heel height help with transition from wedges into short irons.
A look at the new Ping s259 series. (Ping)
Depending on the loft, both the CG locations and groove design vary to match the performance intent of the wedge. The 54-to-62-degree options feature more tightly spaced MicroMax grooves. The 46-to-52-degree wedges are milled for greater control on full shots. Extensive player testing indicates exceptional performance in wet and dry conditions
The new s259 wedge series continues Ping’s extensive offering of six grinds (S, H, B, T, W, E), with refinements to the “E” and “T” options and the addition of 50- and 52-degree W lofts.
Comparing the grind options on the new Ping s259 series. (Ping)
Grind and loft options:
- S Grind: A mid-bounce design supports square-faced and full shots, while heel and trail-edge relief offer added greenside creativity. Available in 46 through 60-degree lofts.
- H Grind: Inspired by the Ping Wrx half-moon grind, the H ensures versatility in softer conditions. It accommodates various face and handle positions and supports steeper swings. Available in 54 through 60-degree lofts.
- B Grind: Tailored for shallow attack angles and a square setup, the B grind features a low bounce profile that sits tight to the turf. Its wider sole provides forgiveness in firmer conditions, for full and finesse shots. Available in 58 and 60-degree lofts.
- T Grind: Has the lowest effective bounce at 6 degrees. It’s the most versatile option and features steeper trail-edge relief to make open-face shots easier and more controlled. Performs on tight lies across medium to firm conditions. Available in 58-62 degrees.
- W Grind: Maximum forgiveness through the turf. It best fits a player with a steep angle of attack who might have a lot of shaft lean and prefers the look of a specialty wedge with more forgiveness in their scoring clubs. Available in 50- to 60-degree lofts.
- E Grind: Reshaped with a dishing in the mid-sole delivers softer, more controlled shots from tightly mown areas around the green. Wider back-edge bounce created for bunker shots. Available in 58 and 60-degree lofts.