TaylorMade launches Qi4D lineup featuring all-new shaft system
3 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron
TaylorMade has launched its newest lineup for 2026 with the Qi4D family of drivers, fairway woods, hybrids and irons, with full focus on the face design and being faster, whilst factoring in finding the best fit with an all-new shaft system.
The lineup is already seeing success, with top players such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood all gaming the models at the end of 2025.
“For me so far this driver's been a really good fit for my eye, and that's always the first test for me,” Scheffler said about the Qi4D driver when he first tested it in competition at the Hero World Challenge. “So far, the performance has been good, my spin numbers have been really consistent, ball flight's been consistent, and looking forward to getting it in competition.”
So, here’s everything you need to know about the new TaylorMade Qi4D lineup:
Face lift
Through extensive research and testing, the TaylorMade research and development team found that carbon could produce speed more efficiently than titanium when used in the faces of clubs, while also being more durable. Featuring the same carbon material as previous generations, TaylorMade reengineered the roll radius of the face to deliver more consistent spin across different impact locations on the entire face.
Using what TaylorMade calls “Finite Element Analysis” (FEA), the team also developed a new cut-through “Speed Pocket” that enhances flexibility across the bottom of the face, creating an optimized area that the ball can compress off during impact.
Qi4D drivers also use TaylorMade’s “60x Carbon Twist Face” design, which features face curvature with less loft in the heel and more loft in the toe to help golfers achieve tighter downrange dispersion on mishits.
A look at the face on the TaylorMade Qi4D driver featuring the Launch Monitor Enabled reflective fitting markers. (TaylorMade)
Finding a fit
Over the past 20 years, TaylorMade captured and analyzed more than 11 million driver shots. Through this, the company reimagined driver design to include the development of REAX shafts, fit for a wide variety of applications and swing types.
Studying how golfers deliver the clubface at impact and their rate of rotation, TaylorMade found that players generally fall into one of three rotation rate categories: high, mid and low, and developed shafts accordingly to help with each category.
- Around 20% of golfers fall into the high rotation rate category. These golfers have an active swing signature and a high amount of rotation through impact, similar to LPGA star Charley Hull, and are best suited for a high rotation (HR) REAX shaft with a softer tip section.
- The majority of golfers at 60% fit into the mid rotation rate category, with a balanced swing signature and a moderate amount of rotation through impact, like McIlroy, and fit best into a mid rotation (MR) REAX shaft with a mid tip flex.
- Finally, 20% of golfers swing with a low rotation rate. These players have a hold swing signature and less rotation through impact, like Collin Morikawa, and would play the low rotation (LR) REAX shafts with a stiffer tip section.
TaylorMade also offers "Launch Monitor Enabled" reflective fitting markers directly into the face of Qi4D drivers, which are compatible with GCQuad launch monitors and capture accurate face data during fitting and practice.
A look at the TaylorMade REAX shafts, fit for a wide variety of applications and swing types. (TaylorMade)
Four models
- Qi4D: Designed taking into account extensive Tour feedback, the Qi4D core model includes a quad weighting system that employs four moveable weights. Qi4D heads also feature a 4-degree loft sleeve, which allows golfers to adjust loft, lie and face angle for optimized ball flight.
- Qi4D LS: Qi4D LS is the fastest, lowest-spinning head in the lineup and utilizes two weights as well as a 4-degree loft sleeve.
- Qi4D Max: The Qi4D Max consists of forged and machined aircraft-grade 7075 aluminum, which is lighter than titanium, helping golfers with slower swing speeds achieve a higher moment of inertia. The Qi4D Max is TaylorMade’s first Max driver with adjustable weights, employing two movable ones.
- Qi4D Max Lite: The Qi4D Max Lite driver employs the same design and performance technologies as the Qi4D Max but in a lighter headweight, ideal for golfers looking to maximize clubhead speed.
A look at the TaylorMade Qi4D driver lineup. (TaylorMade)
Fairway woods, hybrids and irons
Along with the driver launch, TaylorMade adds fairway woods and hybrids to the Qi4D lineup on TOUR. Each of the four heads in the Qi4D fairway woods and hybrids features a multimaterial construction. The Tour fairway woods use a titanium face and body, a carbon fiber crown, and a 65g tungsten mass pad to deliver more speed, while the Qi4D and Qi4D Max fairway woods have steel faces and bodies and carbon fiber crowns.
Additionally, TaylorMade is incorporating loft sleeves in more fairway woods than before (including all lofts in Qi4D and Qi4D Tour) for added adjustability.
A look at the TaylorMade Qi4D fairway wood lineup. (TaylorMade)
TaylorMade also announced its line of Qi4D game improvement irons featuring the Qi Max and Qi Max HL, providing distance and forgiveness in distinctive profiles for sound and feel.
Qi4D lines will be available for preorder on Jan. 8 at TaylorMadeGolf.com and at retail locations on Jan. 29.