See what Callaway learned during new Opus SP wedge TOUR validation ahead of launch

“It's that 30 or 40-yard shot that pros can hit where they're super shallow, they don't take a big divot, and the ball just comes off head high and it's moving super-fast and then hits the green and just absolutely slams the brakes. That's the shot that a lot of consumers or just fans of golf see, and they're like, how do you do this? That's the hardest shot to hit. Anybody can kind of take a big swing and loft it up, hit a high, soft one now and then, but hitting that low zipper, that super shallow, low zipper is I think the shot that everybody, if you're not a good golfer, they see that and they're just like, oh my gosh, I wish I could do that.”