Learn about cool backstory behind Jordan Spieth’s custom Titleist Vokey SM10 lob wedge
3 Min Read
Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down for birdie at RBC Heritage
Written by GolfWRX
In case you haven’t been following Jordan Spieth’s equipment choices throughout the years, he’s not the type of player who immediately gravitates toward the absolute newest technology available on the market. He’s more nostalgic when it comes to equipment, often favoring a familiar look and feel, rather than simply the latest and greatest offerings.
But his current lob wedge actually combines both modern technology and nostalgic aesthetics.
Ahead of the 2025 edition of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in Texas, GolfWRX.com was able to spend some time inside the Titleist Tour truck with legendary Vokey Tour Rep and wedge builder Aaron Dill. During the session, Dill revealed how Spieth’s current Titleist Vokey SM10 60-4T grind came to life.
A look at Jordan Spieth’s custom Titleist Vokey SM10 lob wedge. (GolfWRX)
As the story goes, one day, when Spieth was doing swing work with his coach Cameron McCormick, an old, rusty wedge sitting in the corner of the room caught his eye. Naturally, as golfers do, Spieth put the wedge in his hands and pretended to approach a chip shot with it, and the nostalgia ran through his veins.
“Oh my gosh, this is such a nostalgic connection for me,” Spieth said about the rusty wedge, according to Dill.
Funny enough, the wedge was actually a Vokey SM7 prototype wedge that Spieth used to play with on the PGA TOUR. Soon after he picked up the rusted wedge, Dill received a call from Spieth, who requested a new version of the wedge.
Dill, who listens intently to PGA TOUR players' feedback on wedges and who works every week to deliver exactly what his players need, started asking Spieth questions to ensure he was able to make exactly what Spieth wanted.
“What is it about the wedge that you love?” Dill asked Spieth.
Titleist's Aaron Dill showing the heel pinch on a Vokey 2020 prototype lob wedge. (GolfWRX)
“It’s basically just the profile,” Spieth said. “[The heel section] looks a little pinched… I love that. I feel like when it’s a little bit smaller, I strike it a little better. I pay a little more attention. I’m more connected to it visually.”
Titleist's Aaron Dill with a Vokey 2020 prototype lob wedge. (GolfWRX)
So, Dill dug up a backup version of the wedge from his inventory stash on the Tour truck, and he also tracked down some old drawings of the wedge. Since that particular wedge is no longer in production, Dill sought to combine Spieth’s preferred profile shape with the modern Vokey SM10 technology.
Then, Dill got to work doing what he does best: hit the wedge grinding wheel, and match the shape of what PGA TOUR players want to see.
The result? Well, Spieth is still using that same wedge that Dill concocted today.
A look at the hosel on Jordan Spieth’s custom Titleist Vokey SM10 lob wedge. (GolfWRX)
“For somebody like Jordan, who lives in this kind of cool world of nostalgia, he picked this up and goes, ‘Oh my gosh, this is something I’ve been missing,’" Dill explained. And that’s the wedge we make for him today.
"As a wedge fitter and wedge grinder, I just needed to pepper him with a few questions to understand what made him tick, and fortunately, he’s great at verbalizing what he was feeling and what he wanted to see, and we could put him in a new part.”
A look at the toe and bounce on Jordan Spieth’s custom Titleist Vokey SM10 lob wedge. (GolfWRX)