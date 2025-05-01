TaylorMade releases Rory McIlroy’s custom, Grand Slam-winning 'Rors Proto' irons to public

Announced on Thursday, TaylorMade is releasing the Rors Proto irons to the public in a limited-time offering from May 1-15. The irons will sell starting at $1,499.99, and consumers will be able to order their own specifications; McIlroy’s personal Project X 7.0 shafts may be a bit stout for the general audience, but the right fit is available for those who still want to experience the iron heads that McIlroy uses.