TaylorMade releases Rory McIlroy’s custom, Grand Slam-winning 'Rors Proto' irons to public
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX
Back in 2017, newly minted TaylorMade staffer Rory McIlroy switched into a custom set of TaylorMade P730 “Rors Proto” prototype irons that were specially made for his exact preferences in looks, feel and performance.
When he first started using the irons, McIlroy was a four-time major champion. Between then and now, he won 18 PGA TOUR events while using the irons, he’s won two PLAYERS Championships and now he’s added a fifth major victory while completing the career Grand Slam at this year’s 2025 Masters.
In honor of his recent and continued success, TaylorMade is celebrating in a big way.
Announced on Thursday, TaylorMade is releasing the Rors Proto irons to the public in a limited-time offering from May 1-15. The irons will sell starting at $1,499.99, and consumers will be able to order their own specifications; McIlroy’s personal Project X 7.0 shafts may be a bit stout for the general audience, but the right fit is available for those who still want to experience the iron heads that McIlroy uses.
As explained more in-depth over on GolfWRX.com, McIlroy’s custom set is made of 1025 carbon steel, and they undergo a multi-step forging process to dial in specific head shapes, and to enhance the feel and responsiveness of the irons.
Like the stock TaylorMade P730 blades released to the public in 2017, the Rors Proto versions also have a horizontally-milled channel in the back cavity, designed to separate mass on the vertical axis for precise weighting and trajectory control.
The biggest difference between McIlroy’s custom set, and the stock P730s, is the design of the grooves on the iron faces. While the P730s were constructed with 14 MX-9 grooves on their milled faces, McIlroy’s versions utilize the higher-spinning, 16-groove layout of the TW2 grooves. Additionally, McIlroy’s 7- and 8-irons have thinner toplines, are 1 degree stronger in loft, and they’re 1/4 inch longer than the original P730 builds.
In commemoration of McIlroy’s Grand Slam-winning achievement, the retail Rors Proto irons will have four colored dots on the hosel.
As previously mentioned, consumers can order a set to their own specs, or they can order a set with the same Project X 7.0 shafts that McIlroy uses in his irons. If you want to lock in your order to experience the irons that Mcilroy used in his iconic Masters victory, the clock is ticking – May 15th is the cutoff date to get in your order.